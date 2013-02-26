The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ITALY ELECTIONS
Italy faced political deadlock on Tuesday after a stunning
election that saw the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement of
comic Beppe Grillo become the strongest party in the country but
left no group with a clear majority in parliament.
MARKET REACTION
Italian BTP futures were down almost 3 percent in early
trade after inconclusive elections left Italy facing political
deadlock and rekindled concern the euro zone debt crisis could
once again flare up.
European stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower open
on Tuesday as a parliamentary deadlock in Italy threatened to
blow Europe's largest debtor off the reform path and rocked
global markets.
BOT AUCTION
Italy offers on Tuesday 8.75 billion euros of six-month
bills compared, with redemptions totalling 10.2 billion euros.
* TELECOM ITALIA
The 3 billion euro hybrid bond has not been frozen as the
group waits for better markets, the incumbent's executive
chairman Franco Bernabe told Corriere della Sera.
BANCA CARIGE
The Italian mid-sized bank said on Monday it would sell
non-strategic assets and carry out a capital increase as it
needed to strengthen its capital base by 800 million euros
($1.06 billion).
ALITALIA
Airline's chief executive quits after only a year in job as
the company reports a net loss of 280 million euros for 2012.
MEDIOBANCA
The investment bank releases first-half results, with an
anlyst conference call due at 1600 GMT.
GEMINA, ATLANTIA
The board of Gemina meets to discuss a report by adviser
Bain & Company on the planned merger with Atlantia.
