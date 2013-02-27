The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
ITALY ELECTION
Italy's stunned political parties looked for a way forward
on Tuesday after an election that gave none of them a
parliamentary majority, posing the threat of prolonged
instability and European financial crisis.
The head of Italy's Northern League, an ally of Silvio
Berlusconi, is on course to win the Lombardy regional presidency
vote, giving the centre-right control of the richest and most
productive area of the country.
FINANCIAL MARKETS REACTION
Italian stocks and government bonds fell sharply on Tuesday,
after a parliamentary election left Italy facing political
deadlock and rekindled fears of a new euro zone debt crisis.
Uncertainty also rattled global stock indexes and European
bond markets for a second day on Tuesday, though testimony
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and strong housing figures
lifted U.S. stocks.
* IMPACT ON CREDIT RATINGS
Moody's Investors Service said late on Tuesday Italy's
inconclusive election outcome is credit negative because it
raises the possibility of new elections, prolonging the
country's political uncertainty.
Standard & Poor's said on that Italy's sovereign ratings
will not immediately be affected by the country's recent
election.
DEBT AUCTION
Italy will pay the price for its latest political crisis
with higher borrowing costs on Wednesday when it sells
longer-dated bonds to investors worried about an inconclusive
election.
Treasury sells 1.75-2.5 billion euros ninth tranche 5-year
BTP, fixed rate bonds, maturing on Nov. 1, 2017, at 3.5 percent
coupon and 3.0-4.0 billion euros new 10-year BTP maturing on May
1, 2023, at 4.5 percent coupon. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.
* INTESA SANPAOLO, BANCO POPOLARE,
MEDIOLANUM, BANCA CARIGE
Market watchdog Consob banned short-selling of shares in
Banco Popolare and Mediolanum on Wednesday as
their stock dropped sharply on Tuesday on concerns over Italy's
election messy outcome. Consob had already banned short-selling
on Intesa Sanpaolo's and Carige's shares on
Tuesday and Wednesday.
The FSA in London also took the same measure on Wednesday
morning.
* MONTE DEI PASCHI
The bank should get the final go-ahead to issue 3.9 billion
euros of so-called Monti bonds from the Treasury obn Thursday,
La Repubblica daily said on Wednesday.
* TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, CAIRO COMMUNICATION
The company's board is meeting on Wednesday to sign-off an
agreement with Cairo Communication on the sale of TV channel La
7.
* IMPREGILO
Salini has filed its prospectus to take over bigger building
peer Impregilo late on Tuesday.
