ITALY POLITICS
An Italian political crisis that has rattled the euro zone
deepened on Wednesday when two party leaders ruled out the most
likely options to form a government and avoid a new election.
Populist leader Beppe Grillo slammed the door on overtures
from centre-left boss Pier Luigi Bersani with a stream of
insults while Nichi Vendola, Bersani's junior coalition partner,
ruled out a government alliance with the centre-right.
ITALY BOND AUCTION
Italy's borrowing costs rose to their highest in four months
on Wednesday at the first bond auction since this week's
inconclusive election but solid demand from domestic investors
eased fears that the political deadlock could destabilize
Europe's second-biggest sovereign debt market.
* SNAM
Italian gas transport group Snam said on Thursday it posted
a 7.8 percent rise in operating profit last year, beating market
forecasts.
ENI, SAIPEM
U.S. activist investor Knight Vinke has sent a letter to Eni
asking for an immediate separation of its oilfield services unit
Saipem, several newspapers reported on Thursday.
SARAS
The refiner said on Thursday its core earnings in the fourth
quarter slumped 69 percent, missing expectations, on flagging
refinery margins and weak demand.
* MEDIASET
Its unit Mediaset Espana said on Thursday its full-year
profit dropped by 55 percent to 50.1 million euros due to
plummeting advertising spending in Spain as firms hold back on
publicity in a dire economic environment.
FINMECCANICA
Italian public prosecutors questioned former Finmeccancia
head Giuseppe Orsi for a second time on Wednesday in a probe
into alleged corruption in an Indian helicopter tender, legal
sources said. During the questioning, Orsi re-affirmed that the
Indian tender did not violate any rules. The sources said Orsi's
lawyer will present a request on Thursday to release the former
executive from jail.
TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA
The Italian broadcaster Telecom has postponed approval of
the sale of its flagship La7 network to media company Cairo
Communication to March 4, the company said on
Wednesday.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI
The Italian treasury is working to meet a March 1 deadline
for granting a 3.9 billion euro state bailout to Monte dei
Paschi, the country's third-biggest lender, a source close to
the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
* UNICREDIT
The Turkish competition watchdog is mulling fines for $828
million on a group local banks, including UniCredit's unit Yapi
Kredi, as part of an investigation into possible fixing of
interbank rates, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The newspaper said
UniCredit strongly deies any wrongdoing.
PRYSMIAN
The world's largest cables maker said on Wednesday its 2012
adjusted net profit rose 22.1 percent to 282 million euros
because of good performance at its energy cables business.
Main currency report:...............................