The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ITALIAN POLITICAL CRISIS

The leader of the 5-Star Movement has said he wants an online vote on Italy's membership of the euro, in an interview with a German magazine published on Sunday.

The prospect of a lengthy period of political instability following Italian parliamentary elections adds to the pressure on the country's sovereign rating, Fitch Ratings said on Friday.

ENI

Gas exports to Italy from the Mellitah complex in northwestern Libya have been suspended since Saturday following clashes between militias in the area, Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) and Italy's ENI said.

IMPREGILO

The Italian state will have to pay an estimated 45 million euros in compensation to Eurolink, where Impregilo has a 45 percent stake, for putting an end to plans to build a bridge over the Strait of Messina, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday.

FIAT

New car sales in Italy fell 17.4 percent in February from the same month a year ago to 108,419 vehicles, Italy's Transport Ministry said on Friday.

Fiat's market share was 28.5 percent in February, against 30.1 percent in January, according to a statement by the automaker.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Italian businessman Andrea Mastagni is interested in buying the 10 magazines RCS MediaGroup has put up for sale to shore up its balance sheet, a source who has knowledge of talks between RCS and suitors told Reuters on Friday.

Bindings offers for the magazines are expected by Monday and a decision should be made by Wednesday, although there could be a delay, Il Messaggero said on Sunday.

BANCA CARIGE

Under pressure from the Bank of Italy, the mid-sized bank is preparing a significant capital increase after it said it needed to boost its capital by 800 million euros, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday.

It said the Carige foundation that owns 49 percent of the bank had Carige's shares valued at 1.4 euros on its books, compared with a share price of 0.6 euros at Friday's close.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, TELECOM ITALIA

The board of Telecom Italia Media meets on Monday to examine its 2012 results, with preliminary figures already been released last month.

The board will also examine offers for the company, after private equity fund Clessidra made a new proposal last week to rival a bid from Cairo Communication, which is in exclusive talks to buy the group's La7 TV network.

Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday the Clessidra offer, which includes the media company's multiplex platform, was between 250 and 300 million euros. Il Sole said Turin publisher GVE Editore also made a binding offer for Telecom Italia's three TV channels, including MTV, whose terms are better than Cairo's bid.

PARMALAT

Parmalat could recoup up to $144 million from the price it paid to buy Lactalis American Group last year thanks to a clause in the contract that makes the final price tag dependent on LAG's economic performance, La Repubblica said on Sunday.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

An Italian court has give the yellow pages company 120 days to present a debt restructuring proposal, Seat Pagine Gialle said on Friday.

