ITALIAN POLITICAL CRISIS

Italy could be inching closer towards another election within months after centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani issued an ultimatum to anti-establishment comic Beppe Grillo to support a new government or return to the polls.

* BANCO POPOLARE

Italy's No. 4 lender Banco Popolare warned on Monday that it expected to post a full-year net loss of 330 million euros, much wider than market expectations due to weak performance at a minority-owned unit and higher loan loss provisions in the fourth quarter.

* PRYSMIAN Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, said on Tuesday it was launching the placement of five-year equity-linked bonds convertible into its own shares and worth 300 million euros ($390.3 million).

* GENERALI

CEO Mario Greco will step down from the boards of Pirelli , Editoriale L'Espresso, Indesit and and Saras to fully focus on the insurer, Il Corriere della Sera said on Tuesday.

* GEMINA, ATLANTIA

The creditor banks of Rome airport operator ADR have given their blessing to Gemina's planned merger with Atlantia and will not demand an early repayment of a 250 million euro bridge loan, Il Sole 24 ore said on Tuesday.

ENI

Russia has been pumping gas to Italy at the maximum daily rate even before a cut in Libyan gas supplies and cannot increase flows, nor have its Italian customers asked, a source close to the Russian gas export monopoly said on Monday.

Libya said on Monday the army had restored order at an energy complex near Tripoli after weekend clashes between militia guards, but that gas exports to Italy would remain suspended and oil production cut back for several days. 

IMPREGILO

The construction company said on Monday it would hold a board meeting on March 10 to approve prelimianry results for 2012.

BANCA GENERALI

Italy's asset manager Banca Generali said on Monday it posted net inflows in February of 203 million euros compared with a net inflow of 207 million euros in January.[ID: nL6N0BWIYK]

BANCA CARIGE

The foundation shareholder of Banca Carige is not concerned about a possible dilution of its controlling stake in the lender as a result of a capital increase, a source close to the situation said on Monday.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, TELECOM ITALIA  * Telecom Italia Media said on Monday it would pump money into its cash-burning La7 channel before offloading it to media firm Cairo Communication for a token price.

Mediobanca and Intesa are preparing to ask Chairman Franco Bernabe why he did not take into consideration a rival offer from private equity fund Clessidra, Il Messaggero said.

Cairo said in a statement on Tuesday it expected the deal to be formalised very soon.

