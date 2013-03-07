The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
ITALY POLITICS
Italian centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani rallied his
party on Wednesday behind a plan to form a minority government
backed by populist Beppe Grillo after failing to secure victory
in last week's election.
EURO ZONE
Standard & Poor's has revised its outlook on Portugal's BB/B
sovereign ratings to stable from negative, citing fresh evidence
that European institutions will continue to support the
country's efforts to get its fiscal house in order.
MONTE PASCHI SIENA
The spokesman of Monte Paschi di Siena, the Italian bank at
the center of an investigation into alleged corruption and
fraud, was found dead at the bank's Siena headquarters, a
judicial source and a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday.
The spokesman of Monte Paschi di Siena found dead on
Wednesday was under pressure over an investigation into alleged
corruption and fraud that has rocked the world's oldest bank,
reporters who knew him said.
MEDIASET
An alliance between Beppe Grillo's anti-establishment 5-Star
Movement and Italy's centre-left could pave the way for tough
conflict of interest rules, forcing Silvio Berlusconi to choose
between politics or his vast media empire.
* ENI
Eni is talking to China's CNPC to sell a stake of up to 20
percent in its Mozambique gas field in the Rovuma Basin for
around $4 billion, MF reported, citing sources.
PARMALAT
The dairy group said on Tuesday it had hired three
independent experts to help it assess whether the price it paid
for the acquisition of Lactalis American Group (LAG) could be
reduced on the basis of a clause in the contract which ties the
price paid for the deal to LAG's performance.
* ATLANTIA
Private equity CVC Capital is eying the antenna broadcasting
business of highway operator Atlantia which is valued between
100 million and 200 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
* GEMINA, ATLANTIA
Atlantia has changed the share swap ratio for the planned
merger with Gemina, which controls Rome's airports, to 1 to 9
while an independent committee of Gemina is looking for 1 to 8,
Il Messaggero said.
SAFILO
Italian upmarket eyewear maker Safilo posted a 7.2 percent
drop in 2012 net profit on Wednesday and said it would focus on
local brands and expansion outside of Europe to help offset the
loss of the Giorgio Armani licence.
GEOX
Italian upmarket shoemaker Geox cut its dividend
for 2012 and said it expected sales in the first half of 2013 to
fall in line with last year as shoppers rein in spending in its
recession-hit domestic market.
Board meetings on FY results: Autogrill followed by
analyst meeting (1500 GMT), Azimut, Campari Group
followed by conference call, Cementir
(preliminary FY results on Jan. 31), Credito Bergamasco
, Datalogic, ERG, Recordati
(preliminary FY results on Feb. 12), Telecom Italia (preliminary
FY results on Feb. 7).
Main currency report:...............................