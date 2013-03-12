The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ITALY DEBT

The Italian Treasury is scheduled to sell 7.75 billion euros of 12-month BOT bills on auction on Tuesday.

CORPORATE BONDS

The positive trend in Italian corporate bond issuance is set to continue as banks remain selective about who they lend to, Moody's said on Monday.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The top shareholder in Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's third biggest lender, said on Monday it had sold a 0.77 percent stake in the bank to boost its own liquidity.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Board meets on 2012 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT)

ENEL GREEN POWER

Enel Green Power, Italy's biggest renewable energy company, said on Tuesday its net profit in 2012 rose 1.2 percent to 413 million euros, missing market expectations.

ENI

CEO Paolo Scaroni met the Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zidan, Libyan Minister of Petroleum Abdelbari al Arusi and National Oil on Monday to discuss Eni's activities in the country and gas supplies to Italy.

PIRELLI

Pirelli said higher profit on premium tyres allowed the world's fifth-largest tyremaker to "comfortably absorb" falling volumes and overcapacity in Europe in 2012. 

GEMINA

Moody's said on Monday it had raised its rating on Gemina's unit ADR, which operates Rome airports, to Baa3 from Ba2.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Italy's largest insurer Generali has named Luciano Cirina', 47, as chief executive of GPH, the central European joint venture it plans to take full control of by next year.

FINMECCANICA

A Milan court has rejected a request by former Finmeccanica Chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi to be released from jail, legal sources said on Monday.

LUXURY GOODS

SocGen names Tod's as least preferred stock, starts with sell, price target 100 euros

SocGen starts Salvatore Ferragamo with sell, price target 19.5 euros

DAMIANI

Italy's Damiani family is likely to keep a minority stake in jeweller Pomellato following its sale to French group PPR , which could come as soon as this week, a source close to the matter said.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Board meets on 2012 results (preliminary FY results on Jan. 7) followed by conference call.

Other companies reporting results on Tuesday include Lottomatica (preliminary FY results on Fed. 12) followed by conference call (1715 GMT), UBI Banca.

