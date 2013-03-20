The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

CYPRUS CRISIS

Cyprus's parliament overwhelmingly rejected a proposed levy on savings in banks as a condition for a European bailout on Tuesday, throwing international efforts to rescue the latest casualty of the euro zone debt crisis into disarray.

The European Central Bank said on Tuesday after Cypriot lawmakers rejected the proposed bailout that it was in contact with its IMF and EU partners and remained committed to providing liquidity within certain limits.

* ITALY DEBT OWED TO COMPANIES

Italy will pay huge public sector debt owed to private companies very soon, Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli told daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday.

* FINMECCANICA

Finmeccanica unit AgustaWestland is in pole position to win a contract worth 4.5 billion euros with the British government, MF reported on Wednesday.

* RCS MEDIAGROUP

The company will launch a capital hike worth at least 600 million euros, MF reported on Wednesday.

Internet company Dada said on Tuesday it had agreed to open its data room to potential bidders at the request of its top shareholder, RCS MediaGroup, which is considering selling its 54.6 percent stake in the firm.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

The Cariparo banking foundation aims to reduce its 4.7 percent stake in the Italian lender in the medium term, the foundation's chairman told Il Sole 24Ore on Wednesday.

POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank has approved a rights issue of up to 500 million euros to repay bonds subscribed by the state in 2009, it said on Tuesday as it unveiled a 2012 net loss of 429 million euros and a plan to reshape its corporate governance.

CARIGE

The bank will not distribute a dividend out of its 2012 results and will cut bonuses for its top managers to comply with a recent request from the Bank of Italy, it said on Tuesday. It added it aimed to fill a capital shortfall of up to 800 million euros primarily through asset disposals.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

It said on Tuesday higher loan loss provisions would hit its 2012 net profit and dividend payout as it delayed publication of its results.

* TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Having sold TV channel La7, Telecom Italia will have to strenghten the capital of its Telecom Italia Media unit by 150 million euros, Il Sole 24Ore said on Wednesday in an unsourced report. The parent company could decide to delist the Italian broadcaster, the daily said.

ENI

Russia's state gas monopoly Gazprom is interested in acquiring gas assets of Italy's Eni n Mozambique, Gazprom's spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.

FIAT

The automaker's chief executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday he expected a U.S. court to rule on the valuation of a stake in Chrysler by June or July. 

Board meetings on FY results:

MONDADORI followed by conference call

FONDIARIA-SAI

PARMALAT

SARAS presents industrial plan

