The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ECONOMIC DATA

MILAN- Markit, April service Pmi- 0743 GMT.

ROME- National statistics institute ISTAT presents 2013-2014 Italian economy outlook- 0800 GMT.

ROME- Chamber of Deputies and Senate examine long-term economic and fiscal plan.

STOCK MARKET AND BOARD MEETINGS

ITALY- Ex-dividend: Banca Ifis 0.37 euro per ordinary share; Banca Popolare di Sondrio 0.033 euro per share; Banca Profilo 0.002 euro per share; B&C Speakers 0.28 euro per share; CAD IT 0.30 euro per share; Conafi Prestito 0.06 euro per share; Credito Bergamasco 0.55 euro per share; Elica 0.237 euro per share; Esprinet 0.089 euro per ordinary share; Gruppo MutuiOnline 0.05 euro per share as ordinary dividend and 0.07 euro per share as extraordinary dividend; Save 0.43672 euro per share; Valsoia 0.170 euro per share.

ITALY- Board meetings on Q1 results: Beni Stabili, Enel Green Power followed by conference call (1500 GMT), Piaggio, Telecom Italia Media followed by conference call.

ITALY- Annual General Meeting (AGM): LVenture AGM (0900 GMT), Pininfarina (0900 GMT).

Ansaldo STS AGM and EGM (0930 GMT) and board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1430 GMT).

Exor reverse stock split of preference and savings shares in new ordinary shares starts; ends on June 5.

Intesa Sanpaolo expected to hold Supervisory Board meeting.

Italcementi conference call on Q1 results- 1330 GMT.

Retelit AGM and EGM- 1300 GMT.

Valore Italia OGM and EGM- 0900 GMT.

ITALIAN POLITICS, DEFICIT DEBATE

Italy should seek two more years to meet its deficit targets, new deputy economy minister Stefano Fassina said in a newspaper interview on Sunday, underscoring splits within the ruling coalition on the central issue of austerity versus growth.

*AUTOGRILL

The Italian restaurant group may look for partners for its airport retail business after it splits into two later this year, said CEO Gianmario Tondato da Ruos in an interview with La Repubblica. Tondato will run the restaurants business, and did not rule out staying chairman of the retail side. The airport retail business could be listed in another financial capital, he told the Financial Times in an interview.

*TELECOM ITALIA

Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday that state holding CDP will not give an answer to Telecom Italia's proposal to sell a stake to the Italian Strategic Fund in time for Telecom Italia's board meeting on Wednesday. It said a committee of board members would meet on Monday or Tuesday to come up with an opinion on Hutchison Whampoa's proposed offer to merge its mobile unit 3 Italia in the Italian telecoms operator. It also said that Telefonica appeared to be still opposed to the plan.

On Monday, Rome daily Il Messaggero reported Italy's new Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato as saying that he did not rule out the possibility that the formerly state-controlled monopoly could return to public ownership.

*CARIGE

The Genova-based bank will sell insurance and highway assets to raise cash, instead of asking shareholders for an 800 million euro capital increase, the chairman of the bank's controlling shareholder Flavio Repetto told Corriere Economia. The sale process will begin in mid-May. The bank is looking to sell its 20.6 percent stake in Autostrade dei Fiori, which runs along the Ligurian coast, and its insurance unit, in order to boost its capital ratios.

FINMECCANICA

Former Finmeccanica Chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi, who faces a trial in June over allegations of corruption in a helicopter deal with India, was released from jail on Saturday, his lawyer said.

CAMFIN, PIRELLI

Private equity fund Clessidra is again studying making an offer to invest in Camfin and shorten the chain of command that leads to tyre maker Pirelli, La Repubblica said on Saturday. Clessidra's offer would lead to the eventual delisting of Camfin, it said.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Some shareholders in the publisher are pushing for changes to the terms of a 575 million euros refinancing agreement with creditor banks, which in its present form would cost the group 33 million euros a year, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

SNAM

Snam ha started procedures to take over the gas pipeline TAG from state holding CDP, Il Sole said on Saturday.

ENEL

The utility has already sounded out banks for the issuing of an hybrid bond worth 5 billion euros by 2015, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................