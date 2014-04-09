The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
POLITICS
Italy will fund 6.7 billion euros ($9 bln) of tax cuts in
2014 with spending cuts, higher VAT revenues and by raising
taxation of Italian banks' revalued stakes in the central bank,
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday.
Italy will keep to fiscal limits set by the European Union
in order to be in a stronger position to push for them to be
changed, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday.
Italy has cut its economic growth forecasts for this year
and 2015, according to a draft of the government's Economic and
Financial Document being discussed by the cabinet.
DEBT
The Italian Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer up to
7.25 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds maturing in 2016, 2021
and 2044 at its regular mid-month auction on April 11.
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT
The chief executive of Italy's biggest lender by assets
dashed talk about a possible sale of its asset management unit
on Tuesday by saying Pioneer Investments was core to its
business and not up for sale.
FINECO, the online bank unit UniCredit is planning to list,
had 1.1 billion euros in inflows in the first quarter bringing
its total financial assets above 46 billion euros, FINECO
Managing Director Roberto Nicastro said on Tuesday. The client
base rose by a net 25,000 unit and is comfortably above the
900,000 figure, he said.
UniCredit's share of the domestic house mortgage market rose
to 14 percent in the first few months of this year, up from 6-7
percent a year ago, Ghizzoni said on Tuesday. The bank's share
of the consumer credit market posted a "double-digit growth"
rising above 16 percent, the CEO said.
BANCA CARIGE
Moody's downgraded Banca Carige deeper into junk territory
on Tuesday and said there was a "very high" risk the Italian
lender may fail a Europe-wide banking review, after a large 2013
loss, and require external support.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Moody's affirmed the Italian bank's 'Baa2' long-term rating
and 'D+' stand-alone bank financial strength rating (BFSR) on
Tuesday. It raised to "stable" from "negative" the outlook on
Intesa's BFSR. The outlook on all of the bank's ratings is now
stable.
BANKS
Bank of Italy releases February data on bank deposits and
domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.
SNAI
The gaming company targets core earnings of around 102-107
million euros this year rising to around 115-120 million euros
in 2016, it said on Tuesday. It expects to turn in a pre-tax
profit next year after a small gross loss in 2014.
Board meetings on FY results: CAPE LIVE, EXOR
, PRELIOS.
