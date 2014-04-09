The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Italy will fund 6.7 billion euros ($9 bln) of tax cuts in 2014 with spending cuts, higher VAT revenues and by raising taxation of Italian banks' revalued stakes in the central bank, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday.

Italy will keep to fiscal limits set by the European Union in order to be in a stronger position to push for them to be changed, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday.

Italy has cut its economic growth forecasts for this year and 2015, according to a draft of the government's Economic and Financial Document being discussed by the cabinet.

DEBT

The Italian Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer up to 7.25 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds maturing in 2016, 2021 and 2044 at its regular mid-month auction on April 11.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

The chief executive of Italy's biggest lender by assets dashed talk about a possible sale of its asset management unit on Tuesday by saying Pioneer Investments was core to its business and not up for sale.

FINECO, the online bank unit UniCredit is planning to list, had 1.1 billion euros in inflows in the first quarter bringing its total financial assets above 46 billion euros, FINECO Managing Director Roberto Nicastro said on Tuesday. The client base rose by a net 25,000 unit and is comfortably above the 900,000 figure, he said.

UniCredit's share of the domestic house mortgage market rose to 14 percent in the first few months of this year, up from 6-7 percent a year ago, Ghizzoni said on Tuesday. The bank's share of the consumer credit market posted a "double-digit growth" rising above 16 percent, the CEO said.

BANCA CARIGE

Moody's downgraded Banca Carige deeper into junk territory on Tuesday and said there was a "very high" risk the Italian lender may fail a Europe-wide banking review, after a large 2013 loss, and require external support.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Moody's affirmed the Italian bank's 'Baa2' long-term rating and 'D+' stand-alone bank financial strength rating (BFSR) on Tuesday. It raised to "stable" from "negative" the outlook on Intesa's BFSR. The outlook on all of the bank's ratings is now stable.

BANKS

Bank of Italy releases February data on bank deposits and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

SNAI

The gaming company targets core earnings of around 102-107 million euros this year rising to around 115-120 million euros in 2016, it said on Tuesday. It expects to turn in a pre-tax profit next year after a small gross loss in 2014.

Board meetings on FY results: CAPE LIVE, EXOR , PRELIOS.

