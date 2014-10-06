(Removes reference to Fiat expected to publish on Monday final
results of cash exit rights after company says publication due
later in the week)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi plans to put its labour market
reform to a confidence vote in order to have the measures
approved by Wednesday, when he is meeting other EU leaders in
Milan to discuss growth and employment, Corriere della Sera and
la Repubblica said on Monday.
Energy and Environment ministers meet in Milan; news
conference with Deputy Economic Development Minister Claudio De
Vincenti, Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti, EU
Commissioner for the Digital Economy Guenther Oettinger (1620
GMT).
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
Its Brazilian unit TIM Participações has hired
Banco Bradesco to analyze a potential bid for rival
Grupo Oi SA OIBR3.SA, a source with knowledge of the situation
told Reuters on Friday.
FCA-FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
With the landmark listing of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles less
than two weeks away, CEO Sergio Marchionne has a clear criterion
for success: more than half of the merged company's shares
changing hands in New York instead of Milan.
UNICREDIT
A consortium comprising U.S. asset manager Fortress
and Italian property group Prelios is currently in
pole position to buy UniCredit's bad-loan unit, three sources
close to the matter said on Friday.
GTECH, IGT
The lottery operator said on Saturday it will hold an
extraordinary shareholders' meeting on Nov. 4 to approve steps
needed for the completion of its $4.7 billion buyout of U.S.
slot machine maker International Game Technology.
BANCA CARIGE
The mid-sized bank said it would save more than 50 million
euros a year from an accord with trade unions signed on Friday
which introduces pay cuts for employees and will ensure at least
600 people retire by the end of 2018.
The banking foundation that controls 19 percent of Carige
may consider cutting its stake further once the outcome of a
pan-European banking review is published at the end of this
month, la Repubblica A&F said on Monday, adding Italian
businessman Andrea Bonomi and Genoa's Malacalza family were
still seen as possible buyers.
SNAM RETE GAS <SRG.MI, TERNA
The government is preparing to take steps to sell an
additional stake in Italian energy grid holding company CDP Reti
by around early November with institutional investors and
infrastructure funds interested in taking a share, business
daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
WORLD DUTY FREE
The company has hired advisers to seek strategic growth
opportunities and become more efficient, it said in a statement
on Friday. It said that its sales in Spain rose 12.1 percent
year-to-date in 2014, outperforming the 4.5 percent rise in
traffic, adding it saw opportunities for growth in the U.S.
market.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo told CorrierEconomia members of
the Ferragamo family had no plans to sell stakes in the fashion
house and had not been contacted by anyone, following an analyst
report saying that France's LVMH may be interested in
the Florentine shoemaker. The paper said Massimo Ferragamo had
cut its holding to fund a property investment in Tuscany.
