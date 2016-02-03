The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
Italy sold on Tuesday a new 30-year BTP bond raising 9
billion euros. The bond, which matures on March 1, 2047 was
priced to offer a gross yield of 2.758 percent.
Markit releases January service Pmi data (0845 GMT).
ISTAT releases basket of goods used to calculate inflation
in 2016 (0900 GMT) and January flash CPI and HICP data (1000
GMT).
COMPANIES
BANKS
S&P said on Tuesday it sees no immediate impact on bank
ratings from the recent agreement between Rome and Brussels over
guarantees for non-performing loans.
BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
, UBI BANCA, BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
(*) A tie-up between Banco Popolare and Popolare di Milano (BPM)
is not a foregone conclusion and all alternative options,
including a merger between BPM and UBI Banca and BPM keeping its
autonomy remained on the table, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing BPM
Giuseppe Castagna.
(*) Monte dei Paschi di Siena could be sold off in pieces, La
Stampa said, adding that this option could become concrete in
coming weeks.
INTESA SANPAOLO, CARIPARMA, BANCO POPOLARE
, UBI BANCA
(*) Intesa Sanpaolo, Monte dei Paschi, Banco Popolare, UBI Banca
and Cariparma are considering a plan presented by Intesa unit
Banca IMI to set up a vehicle that will periodically buy
bad-loan portfolios from the lenders, MF said.
(*) TELECOM ITALIA
Executives from Telecom Italia and Metroweb met on Tuesday
with the president of Italian communications regulator AGCOM for
an initial informal discussion on their plan to roll out an
ultrafast broadband telecoms network in 250 cities, several
papers said.
FERRARI
Italian carmaker Ferrari gave a cautious outlook for its
financial performance this year, its first as a standalone
company, as growth in sales of its supercars is expected to
slow, pushing its shares to record lows.
Just a month after spinning out of Fiat, the Italian
supercar marque has projected weak growth, sending the stock
down 13 percent. Ferrari is still a great brand, but investors
were wrong to buy boss Sergio Marchionne's luxury spin. Even
after falling, the shares look expensive.
SAIPEM
The oil services group said on Tuesday it would appeal an
Algerian court ruling ordering one of its units to pay a 34,000
euro ($37,104) fine for allegedly inflating prices on contracts
to build a gas pipeline.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Subaru on Tuesday reported
slightly higher January auto sales in Canada, as forecasters
expect Canadian demand for light vehicles and trucks to level
off this year following a record-breaking 2015.
Turkish carmaker Tofas, a joint venture of Turkish
conglomerate Koc Holding and Fiat Chrysler, posted a 45 percent
increase in net profit in 2015 to 830.8 million lira ($281
million), the company said late on Tuesday.
SNAM
The Italian gas group said recognised gas storage revenues
for 2015 were 455.3 million euros.
CREDITO VALTELLINESE
The Italian mid-sized bank said on Tuesday it had finalised
the sale of non-performing loans worth 314 million euro to
Credito Fondiario adding the disposal would not have a
significant impact on its income statement. The portfolio sold
represented 11 percent of the bank's total gross bad loans as of
Sept. 30, Creval said.
INWIT
Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by
conference call and new industrial plan presentation (1630 GMT).
ENEL
Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said on Tuesday its board
will consider changes to a deal worth 217.5 billion roubles
($2.8 billion) to supply gas to Enel's Russian power plants Enel
Rossiya, following media reports of shortages.
TREVI GROUP
Italy's Trevi Group has won a bid to make urgent repairs to
Iraq's Mosul hydro-electric dam, close to territory held by
Islamic State (IS) militants, and expects to sign a contract in
coming weeks, the Italian foreign minister said on
Tuesday.
ERG
ERG Renew finalized an agreement for the acquisition from a
fund managed by Impax Asset Management Group of 11 wind farms in
France and six in Germany.
ZUCCHI
An Italian court postponed the procedure for the approval of
the company's restructuring agreement to a hearing set for Feb.
17.
RISANAMENTO
The company swung into a full-year net loss of 48.4
million euros versus profit 205.3 million euros a year
earlier.
