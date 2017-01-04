The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
Markit releases December service Pmi data (0845 GMT).
ISTAT releases December flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).
COMPANIES
INTESA SANPAOLO
The bank said it would provide a loan for up to 5.2 billion
euros ($5.4 billion) to help commodities trader Glencore
and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund buy a 19.5 percent
stake in Russian oil company Rosneft.
Intesa Sanpaolo is preparing to issue the year's first
Additional Tier 1 transaction, the riskiest bond a bank can
sell, brushing off the crisis elsewhere in the Italian banking
sector to tackle a 4bn issuance target for 2017.
(*) UNICREDIT
Italy's biggest bank could launch its planned 13 billion
euro share issue on Feb. 13, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Leading
shareholders such as banking foundations CariVerona and
CariTorino, billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio are all inclined to
buy into the share sale to avoid a dilution of their stakes.
Also Abu Dhabi's Aabar is considering doing the same, the paper
said.
(*) MEDIASET
The broadcaster will present its industrial strategy to
investors at a second roadshow in March, disclosing only some
medium-term forecasts at the meeting it plans to hold this month
in London in an effort to win investors' support against Vivendi
, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
BANCO BPM
Moody's has rated the newly-merged bank's senior debt 'Ba2'
with a negative outlook.
(*) Purchases by shareholders such as Sandro Veronesi,
founder of retailer Calzedonia, may have contributed to a 7.2
percent share price rise on Tuesday, when 5.5 percent of the
bank's capital changed hands, Il Messaggero reported. Veronesi,
who has seen his 1.4 percent stake in Banco Popolare diluted in
the merger, is expected to head a group of core shareholders who
aim to jointly control 15 percent of the new bank.
(*) UBI BANCA
Regulators have asked the three rescued banks that UBI is
set to acquire to put aside more money against possible
lawsuits, La Stampa reported.
ANSALDO STS
The rail signalling company said on Tuesday its top investor
Hitachi had asked an upcoming shareholder meeting on Jan. 19 to
vote over taking legal action against independent director
Giuseppe Bivona.
FINCANTIERI
The Italian shipbuilder said on Tuesday it had received a
letter confirming it was selected as the preferred bidder in the
sale of 66.66 percent of STX France.
Main currency report:...............................