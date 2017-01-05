The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases deficit/GDP ratio Q3 data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts, to be auctioned on Jan. 11.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

UNICREDIT

The Cariverona foundation has still not made up its mind whether it will underwrite the 13 billion euro rights issue of Italy's UniCredit, a foundation source said on Wednesday.

CREDEM

The bank does not rule out acquisitions to help boost growth but there is absolutely nothing on the table at the moment, the lender's managing director Nazzareno Gregori told Il Sole 24 Ore. The bank will continue paying dividends "and they will not be symbolic", he said. The bank aims to bag 100,000 new clients this year and keep the cost of credit around 40 basis points.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

One idea being suggested by some advisors to the bank in its search to place 15 billion euros of debt to help boost liquidity is to issue contingent convertible bonds, Il Giornale said.

(*) MEDIASET

The auction for Champions League soccer TV rights should take place in the spring and not in February as was the case last time the rights were up for grabs, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report.

Vivendi burnt through a lot of cash last year and does not have billions of euros to spend on hostile bids for Mediaset and Mediaset Espana, La Repubblica said.

ENI

Eni said its CEO Claudio Descalzi met Egypt president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Wednesday. They reviewed Eni's activity in the country where the Italian oil and gas major invested $2.7 billion in 2016 and confirmed production startup at Zohr field by end 2017.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

U.S. auto sales rose 0.4 percent in 2016 and set an annual record high of 17.465 million vehicles, from 17.396 million in 2015, WardsAuto reported on Wednesday.

STEFANEL

At the end of November the group had negative equity to the tune of 2.12 million euros after a net loss of 14.2 million euros.

