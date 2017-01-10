The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
Bank of Italy releases November data on bank lending and
domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
The phone company has no intention of merging its TIM
Participações SA unit with Brazilian wireless carrier
Oi SA, a spokesman for Telecom Italia said on
Tuesday.
"Reports on the matter are groundless," the spokesman said.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
The group's Jeep chief Mike Manley said the brand is on
track to meet a previously announced 2018 worldwide sales target
of 1.9 million vehicles.
(*) Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Monday the
decision to retool factories in Ohio and Michigan to build new
Jeep sport utility vehicles, including a pickup truck, "was in
the works and has been in the works for a long period of time."
But he also told reporters at the Detroit auto show that
uncertainty over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's trade and
tax policies could lead auto makers to delay investments in
Mexico.
ITALIAN BANKS
(*) Italian lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca have
unveiled a proposed settlement deal with disgruntled
shareholders that could cost the two banks more than 600 million
euros ($634 million), adding to capital pressures that may push
them to request state aid.
The two banks are seen as the next trouble spot in Italy's
slow-burning banking crisis after the government stepped in at
the end of 2016 to bail out the country's third-biggest lender
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
(*) Following a call by the head of Italy's banking association
Abi, legislators are examining ways to draw up a list of the
names of banks' insolvent borrowers, including those for Monte
dei Paschi, and make it public, reported several dailies.
(*) But people in the Treasury are cautious about this
initiative, claiming it could put the borrowers in greater
difficulty and make it harder to reclaim their money, la
Repubblica reported.
(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Chief Executive Marco Morelli and Chairman Alessandro
Falciai will meet Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on Tuesday
to discuss the lender's restructuring plan, which will also then
have to be shared with the European Central bank, reported Il
Sole 24 Ore.
(*) UBI BANCA
The lender's board could be called on Thursday to give its
final green light to the offer on three small Italian banks
rescued in 2015, as no other expressions of interest have been
made for them, several dailies reported.
(*) UNICREDIT
Negotiations to lay-off 3,900 people start on Tuesday
between the company and unions, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
ENI
Italy is sending its ambassador back to Libya, its foreign
ministry said on Monday, making it the first Western diplomatic
mission to reopen in the divided country.
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
The Italian luxury goods maker expects double-digit growth
for 2017 revenues and profits after posting a 10.1 percent rise
in full-year 2016 sales on Monday.
AS ROMA
Ordinary shareholders' meeting (1400 GMT).
