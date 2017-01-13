The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
POLITICS
Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni is making an
excellent recovery after undergoing a heart procedure and is
expected to be released from hospital by the end of the week,
doctors said on Thursday.
ECONOMY
Ratings agency DBRS reviews its sovereign debt rating on
Italy.
The number of countries at risk of having their credit
ratings cut has never been higher as the first of the year's
crucial reviews looms on Friday in the shape of European
struggler Italy.
Bank of Italy releases November data on public finances,
state borrowing and debt.
COMPANIES
FIAT CHRYSLER
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday accused
Fiat Chrysler of illegally using hidden software to allow excess
diesel emissions to go undetected, the result of a probe that
stemmed from regulators' investigation of rival Volkswagen
AG.
Accusations by EPA that Fiat violated emissions laws will
not have any impact on the carmaker's business plan targets, CEO
Sergio Marchionne told La Repubblica newspaper on Friday.
The European Commission on Thursday called on Italy to
provide proof against Germany's allegation that Fiat Chrysler
used illegal exhaust emissions defeat devices, stepping up
pressure on the group amid accusations against it in the
U.S.
Italy's Transport Ministry said on Thursday that the car
models that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says
used a software that allowed excess diesel emissions to go
undetected are not road tested or sold in Italy.
Fiat Chrysler's CEO wants to retire in 2019 with the
carmaker nicely profitable and flush with cash. A U.S. agency's
charge of emissions cheating, and possible $4 bln-plus fine,
could make that roadkill. Appealing to the Trump team's
anti-regulatory zeal may be his only chance.
UNICREDIT
Shareholders in UniCredit approved a record 13 billion euro
($14 billion) share issue on Thursday, needed to allow Italy's
biggest bank to clean up its balance sheet and restructure under
new chief executive Jean Pierre Mustier.
(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Euro zone finance ministers will discuss on Jan. 26 the
"compatibility" of Italy's bailout for Monte dei Paschi with
European Union rules, an official in the bloc told Reuters on
Thursday.
MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI
Vivendi is not a corporate raider and has invested in
Telecom Italia and Mediaset for the long term as industrial
partner, its CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine told La Repubblica
newspaper on Friday.
GEOX
The company said it had appointed Gregorio Borgo as its new
chief executive.
PRYSMIAN
The launch of an equity-linked bond has made the debt
structure of Italy's Prysmian more flexible, making it easier
for the cable maker to fund future acquisitions, its chief
financial officer said on Thursday.
Prysmian said on Thursday it had successfully issued a 500
million euro ($533 million) equity-linked bond.
L'ESPRESSO
Italy's Antitrust Authority on Thursday said it would probe
the planned merger of Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso with the
company that controls Turin's La Stampa newspaper for possible
violations of competition rules.
Main currency report:...............................