ECONOMY

Canadian rating agency DBRS on Friday cut Italy's sovereign credit rating to BBB (high) from A (low), a move that could raise borrowing costs for struggling Italian banks. (*) Italian borrowing costs rose in early trade on Monday after DBRS cut Italy's credit rating on concerns about the country's ability to pass reforms, weakness in the banking sector and a frail economy.

ISTAT releases December final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES (*) LUXOTTICA

Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor have agreed a 46-billion euro ($49 billion) merger deal to create a global powerhouse in the eyewear industry with revenues of more than 15 billion euros, they said in a statement on Monday.

Under the terms of the merger, Luxottica's 81-year old founder, Leonardo Del Vecchio, will take a stake of between 31 and 38 percent in the merged group through his family holding Delfin, becoming the biggest shareholder in the company.

Essilor CEO Hubert Sagnieres told a media call the Paris-listed Essilor-Luxottica will control 100 percent of Essilor International and between 62 and 100 percent of Luxottica, the two groups will remain independent companies.

FIAT CHRYSLER

A top U.S. senator asked the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Friday to investigate whether Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV deceptively marketed its diesel-powered SUVs and trucks.

The European Commission said it would contact the U.S.' Environmental Protection Agency to see whether the EPA's probe on FCA diesel engines has implications for cars sold in Europe, Il Sole 24 Ore daily said on Saturday.

General Motors remains the most likely candidate for a tie-up with FCA, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

On Monday executives of FCA, possibly even CEO Marchionne, will meet officials of the California Air Resource Board to discuss the probe on diesel marketing, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

The devices used by FCA in its diesel engines are legal, Italy's Transport Minister Graziano Delrio told Corriere della Sera on Sunday. He said tensions between the U.S. and Europe over diesel engines have arisen because the U.S. views the European technology used in the engines with suspicion.

ITALIAN BANKS

Bank bailout fund Atlante has not yet decided whether to spend its 1.7 billion euros to buy bad loans from Monte dei Paschi di Siena or to inject the money into Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, Il Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday.

Corriere said the two regional banks will probably need to find 1.7 bn euros to stay in business in addition to the 1 bln already injected by Atlante last month. The two banks could launch a voluntary offer to convert their subordinated debt into equity, it said.

MEDIASET

French media group Vivendi paid over 1.17 billion euros to buy a 25.7 percent stake in Italian private broadcaster Mediaset between Dec. 13 and Dec. 22, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Mediaset's founder Silvio Berlusconi said in an interview in Corriere della Sera on Sunday that the company must not be broken up. He said he did not want a fight with Vivendi but the French company was not respecting the rules with its aggressive stake-building in Mediaset. (*) Big investors in the Italian broadcaster account for 10-12 per cent and could make the difference when possible clashes between Mediaset and Vivendi arise, la Repubblica's Affari&Finanza reported.

IPO

Debt collector DoBank is preparing to list on the Milan stock exchange, hoping to go public by the end of June, Il Sole 24Ore reported on Saturday.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

CEO Marco Morelli told unions that the new business plan for the bank will be ready by February, Il Sole reported on Sunday. The plan will likely bring forward to 2018 the target of reaching a 1.1 bln euro profit. Morelli also told unions the lender's management will start next week to discuss a new business plan with the ECB and the European Commission.

In the next few day the bank will issue 1.5-2 billion euros of bonds benefiting from a state guarantee, Il Sole said, adding the bank will hold a board meeting on Jan. 19. Top MPS executives will testify in the Senate on Wednesday, it said.

BANCO BPM

Milan prosecutors are probing charges of market manipulation in relation to a merger deal between Banca Popolare di Milano and Banco Popolare to create Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM, a court document showed on Friday.

BPER

Popolare Emilia Romagna EMII.MI is moving closer to a possible acquisition of CariFerrara, one of four small banks that the Bank of Italy has been looking to sell since they were rescued from bankruptcy in November 2015.

BPER bank could present an offer to buy Carife by the end of January, Il Sole 24Ore said on Saturday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank will shortly a deal to sell some banking products, such as prepaid cards and small personal loans, in tobacconist shops, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

(*) CARIGE

The updated industrial plan by the lender is expected by the end of February and the sale of NPLs worth some 1 billion euros by end-March or beginning of April, reported la Repubblica's Affari&Finanza.

ENEL

The utility and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai's public service infrastructure company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in smart grids and network digitisation, the two companies said on Saturday.

(*) HERA

Chairman Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano said the utility had core earnings of over 905 million euros in 2016, in an interview with CorrierEconomia.

(*) ATLANTIA

Binding offers for the sale of a 15 percent stake of its toll road business Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) could come by February, although a smaller share could be sold in the end, reported CorrierEconomia. Allianz, Canada Pension fund, Quebec's state lender and Asian and Middle Eastern funds would all be interested, the report added.

LEONARDO

The Italian defence and aerospace group said on Friday it had signed two contracts with Italian the defence ministry (MoD) for total combined value of over 500 million euros ($531).

SALINI IMPREGILO

The company is looking for new acquisitions in the United States as it seeks to boost revenue from North America to 30 percent from the current 24 percent, the CFO told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview on Sunday.

TECHNOGYM

The sport equipment company hopes to become a supplier to the White House as it is already sells its products to hotel chains owned by Donald Trump, its CEO told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday. (*) SNAI

The company said on Friday that the court in Florence rejected the challenge by certain shareholders to suspend the shareholders' meeting resolution related to the appointment of the board members of June 9, 2016

ALERION CLEAN POWER

Eolo Energia takeover offer on Alerion Clean Power shares ends (started on Dec. 23, 2016).

FIERA DI MILANO

The group announced on Friday that its entire board was resigning.

FALCK RENEWABLES

Ordinary shareholders' meeting (1030 GMT).

TOSCANA AEROPORTI

The company reported on Friday that FY 2016 passenger traffic exceeded 7.5 million passengers, up 3.9 pct year-on-year.

MP7 ITALIA

Ordinary shareholders' meeting on delisting (1000 GMT).

