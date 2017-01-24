The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Italy's Constitutional Court to rule over whether the
current electoral law, dubbed "Italicum", complies with the
Constitution.
Rome, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni speaks before COPASIR,
the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic
(1400 GMT).
ECONOMY
Assogestioni releases December fund flows data (1000 GMT).
ISPI-Italian Institute for Studies on International Politics
holds conference on "Europe 2017: Make it or Break it?", Economy
Minister Pier Carlo Padoan delivers opening address (1330 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 27.
The Treasury said on Monday it would offer 0.5-1.0 billion
euros in a Sept. 2032 inflation-linked bond on Thursday as well
as 2.0-2.5 billion euros in zero-coupon certificates.
COMPANIES
GENERALI, INTESA SANPAOLO
Assicurazioni Generali said on Monday it had bought voting
rights equal to 3.01 percent of Intesa Sanpaolo's share capital,
effectively blocking the lender from acquiring a large stake in
Italy's biggest insurer.
Generali Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director
Alberto Minali is preparing to hand in his resignation and a
board meeting on Wednesday will discuss his position, a source
with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
(*) CEO Donnet is set to take on Minali's powers as managing
director while Corporate Finance Head Luigi Lubelli could
replace him as CFO, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
(*) Working with lawfirm Pedersoli, Intesa is mulling an
all-share exchange offer for Generali and has consulted both the
European Central Bank and Italy's competition authorities, la
Repubblica reported. A board meeting is scheduled for Friday but
the bank may not have a plan ready by then, the paper added.
FIAT CHRYSLER
U.S. President Donald Trump will have breakfast on Tuesday
with the chief executives of General Motors, Ford and Fiat
Chrysler as he pressures automakers to boost American
employment.
LEONARDO FINMECCANICA
The head of the world's largest maker of turboprop planes,
Franco-Italian ATR, raised concerns on Monday that state cash
injections Canada's Bombardier has received for its jet
production could distort competition in the turboprop market.
ATR is half-owned by European planemaker Airbus and half by
Italy's Leonardo.
ENI
Eni plans to deepen its involvement in Nigeria's energy
industry, increasing oil and gas exploration and helping to
restore one of the country's ailing refineries, the company said
in a statement on Monday.
PRYSMIAN
Clubtre Spa held 4.01 percent of the Italian cable maker as
of Jan. 18, down from a previous stake of 6.12 percent, a filing
by market regulator Consob showed.
A2A
The city of Milan has approved a resolution to change A2A's
shareholders' agreement, opening the way for Milan and the city
of Brescia to reduce their combined stake in the utility to 42
percent and possibly selling 8 percent on the market. The two
municipalities together hold 50 percent plus two shares in the
utility at present.
(*) BANCA CARIGE
The lender is looking to sell a 1 billion euro bad loan
portfolio at a price of around 30-31 percent its nominal value,
MF said. The bank's board is meeting on Tuesday to discuss the
bad loan sale and its new industrial plan, which will include
aggressive targets in terms of revenues and cost cuts, the paper
added.
(*) LUXOTTICA
CEO Leonardo Del Vecchio wrote in a letter to employees that
governance accords with Essilor ensured that he would
still be replaced by someone from Luxottica if he were to quit
his job as CEO and Executive Chairman in the first three years
after the merger. The two companies have said Del Vecchio is
seto be CEO of the new troup with the same powers as the current
Essilor CEO and, for the first three years, also executive
chairman.
MEDIASET
Chairman Fedele Confalonieri attends closed-door
presentation by EY "Creative Italy" in Milan.
(*) BANCO BPM, ANIMA HOLDING
Anima is interested in buying Banco BPM's Aletti Gestielle
unit and could make a move shortly, MF said.
FERROVIE DELLO STATO (IPO-FERRO.MI)
State railways Ferrovie dello Stato CEO Renato Mazzoncini
informally speaks before Senate Public Works Committee on
industrial plan (1230 GMT).
POSTE ITALIANE
Official speak before Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee
(1130 GMT).
MOLESKINE
Delisted from Milan Stock Exchange.
