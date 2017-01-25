The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November industry orders and sales data (0900 GMT) and December non-EU foreign trade data (1000 GMT).

Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends "International conference on innovative approaches to inclusive financing for rural transformation" (1600 GMT).

DEBT

Italy's Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer 6.5 billion euros in 6-month BOT bills at auction on Jan. 27.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 30.

COMPANIES

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI, INTESA SANPAOLO

Italian banking and insurance group Intesa SanPaolo confirmed on Tuesday it was examining a possible tie-up with insurer Assicurazioni Generali. (*) According to Il Sole 24 Ore, citing sources close to Generali, Intesa's announcement took the insurer by surprise and the group was astonished that Intesa was "talking of possible tie-ups without having had any contact with the target party". (*) According to Il Messaggero, Intesa is considering a 15 billion euro cash and share swap offer on 60 percent of Generali and has hired UBS as an advisor. The deal would include a cash portion for 3 billion euros and 12 billion euros via a capital increase reserved to Generali investors, it added.

Italy's market watchdog Consob will summon top executives at bank Intesa Sanpaolo and insurer Assicurazioni Generali in the next two days, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Consob is due to hear executives from Intesa Sanpaolo on Wednesday and Generali on Thursday.

Insurer Generali holds a board meeting. (*) The Amenduni family has taken control of Ferak, a company that holds a 1.5 percent stake in Generali, according to Corriere della Sera. (*) According to Il Giornale, the De Agositini and Caltagirone families, both key shareholders in Generali, were not necessarily against a move by Intesa if it created value, while Leonardo Del Vecchio, another key investor, would side with Mediobanca, which is said to oppose the move.

BANCA CARIGE

Italian mid-tier lender Banca Carige aims to sell a first tranche of bad loans with a total nominal value of 1 billion euros by the end of February, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.

PIAGGIO

The group said on Tuesday sales volumes in 2016 were up 2.4 percent to 532,000 units, despite difficulties in India. It added that Simone Montanari would start as group CFO on March 1.

ENI

Ghana's new government on Tuesday replaced the head of national oil company Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC). GNPC has a stake in an oil and gas field operated by Italy's ENI, which is set to begin operations in 2017.

ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA

Enel Open Fiber, a company jointly owned by Enel and Italian state lender CDP, has emerged as the top bidder in all batches of an Italian broadband tender, but the offer presented has been judged as "anomalous", two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

UBI

Moody's said it affirmed the lender's ratings following its binding acquisition offer for three Italian rescued banks.

TOD'S

The Italian luxury group holds a board meeting on preliminary FY results and will announce 2016 sales data.

BPER BANCA

CEO Alessandro Vandelli attends news conference to present annual conference by Assiom Forex to be held on Jan. 27-28.

STMICROELECTRONICS

Board meeting on Q4 and FY results (press release on Jan. 26).

De Longhi

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

