The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases November industry orders and sales data (0900
GMT) and December non-EU foreign trade data (1000 GMT).
Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends
"International conference on innovative approaches to inclusive
financing for rural transformation" (1600 GMT).
DEBT
Italy's Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer 6.5 billion
euros in 6-month BOT bills at auction on Jan. 27.
Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 30.
COMPANIES
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI, INTESA SANPAOLO
Italian banking and insurance group Intesa SanPaolo
confirmed on Tuesday it was examining a possible tie-up with
insurer Assicurazioni Generali.
(*) According to Il Sole 24 Ore, citing sources close to
Generali, Intesa's announcement took the insurer by surprise and
the group was astonished that Intesa was "talking of possible
tie-ups without having had any contact with the target party".
(*) According to Il Messaggero, Intesa is considering a 15
billion euro cash and share swap offer on 60 percent of Generali
and has hired UBS as an advisor. The deal would include a cash
portion for 3 billion euros and 12 billion euros via a capital
increase reserved to Generali investors, it added.
Italy's market watchdog Consob will summon top executives at
bank Intesa Sanpaolo and insurer Assicurazioni Generali in the
next two days, a source close to the matter told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Consob is due to hear executives from Intesa Sanpaolo on
Wednesday and Generali on Thursday.
Insurer Generali holds a board meeting.
(*) The Amenduni family has taken control of Ferak, a company
that holds a 1.5 percent stake in Generali, according to
Corriere della Sera.
(*) According to Il Giornale, the De Agositini and Caltagirone
families, both key shareholders in Generali, were not
necessarily against a move by Intesa if it created value, while
Leonardo Del Vecchio, another key investor, would side with
Mediobanca, which is said to oppose the move.
BANCA CARIGE
Italian mid-tier lender Banca Carige aims to sell a first
tranche of bad loans with a total nominal value of 1 billion
euros by the end of February, a source close to the matter told
Reuters on Tuesday.
FIAT CHRYSLER
U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of
General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in
the United States and boost American employment.
PIAGGIO
The group said on Tuesday sales volumes in 2016 were up 2.4
percent to 532,000 units, despite difficulties in India. It
added that Simone Montanari would start as group CFO on March 1.
ENI
Ghana's new government on Tuesday replaced the head of
national oil company Ghana National Petroleum Corporation
(GNPC). GNPC has a stake in an oil and gas field operated by
Italy's ENI, which is set to begin operations in 2017.
ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA
Enel Open Fiber, a company jointly owned by Enel and Italian
state lender CDP, has emerged as the top bidder in all batches
of an Italian broadband tender, but the offer presented has been
judged as "anomalous", two sources close to the matter told
Reuters on Tuesday.
UBI
Moody's said it affirmed the lender's ratings following its
binding acquisition offer for three Italian rescued banks.
TOD'S
The Italian luxury group holds a board meeting on
preliminary FY results and will announce 2016 sales data.
BPER BANCA
CEO Alessandro Vandelli attends news conference to present
annual conference by Assiom Forex to be held on Jan. 27-28.
STMICROELECTRONICS
Board meeting on Q4 and FY results (press release on Jan.
26).
De Longhi
Board meeting on preliminary FY results.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................