ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT) and December wage inflation data (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

INTESA SANPAOLO, ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

The head of Intesa Sanpaolo said on Thursday he saw room for growth in combining banks with insurers but the Italian lender would take the necessary time to assess possible options.

CEO Carlo Messina ruled out a board meeting on Friday may discuss a possible offer for insurer Generali. (*) JP Morgan is likely to be chosen by Generali to advise on any potential counter measures against Intesa, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

UNICREDIT (*) The lender's 13 billion-euro capital increase will kick off on Feb. 6, earlier than expected, with the price to be fixed at a board meeting on Feb. 1, Il Messaggero said. The paper added the cash call would last three weeks and that the global coordinator banks were likely to propose a discount to the TERP of around 40 percent.

UNICREDIT, MEDIOBANCA (*) UniCredit's vice chairman reiterated the bank has no intention of selling its stake in Mediobanca, according to Il Sole 24 Ore.

ENI

A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni, among others, to the federal government, court papers showed.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Fiat Chrysler pledged on Thursday to nearly halve net debt this year, much more than expected as rising sales and profits put it on course to deliver much of an ambitious turnaround plan by the end of 2018.

The European Commission issued guidance on Thursday on how EU members should be policing carmakers, a move EU officials said would likely lead to legal action against countries that fail to clamp down on cheating of diesel emissions regulations.

BANCO BPM, ANIMA HOLDING

Newly-formed Banco BPM is considering a sale of its asset manager Aletti Gestielle SGR as it seeks to "optimise" its assets, sources told Reuters on Thursday, adding Aletti was likely to pursue a combination with Anima Holding.

(*) BANCO BPM

The lender meets the capital requirements set by the ECB for the newly merged Italian bank, Il Messaggero said.

ATLANTIA

The motorway and airport operator said on Thursday it had sold a 2025 bond worth 750 million euros and would use proceeds to refinance existing credit lines.

SAFILO

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault said on Thursday the French group would disclose its eyewear strategy later this year and could not comment on a report it is set to take a 10 percent stake in Marcolin -- in a possible threat to licenses currently awarded to Safilo. "We do have a strategy, but I cannot tell you what it is, it will be a surprise. You'll find out sometime this year, things are being finalised as we speak," Arnault said.

(*) POSTE ITALIANE

The sale of a second stake in the post office could happen towards the end of the first semester, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The paper later quotes top Treasury official Fabrizio Pagani as saying the government expected the placement to happen this year, market conditions permitting.

(*) BANKS

The government is studying the option of having less stringent restrictions on the presence of foundations in banks' share capital, according to La Repubblica.

MP7 ITALIA

Delisted from the AIM segment.

(*) IPO, EATALY

Eataly's chairman Andrea Guerra said the company plans a bourse listing within a year or two, according to an interview in La Repubblica.

