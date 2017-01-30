(Clarifies role of Telecom Italia in Mediaset item) The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

DEBT

Treasury sells 1.75-2.25 billion euros CCTeu bonds due Feb. 15, 2024; 2.25-2.75 billion euros 0.35 percent BTP bonds due Nov. 1, 2021; 3.5-4.0 billion euros new 2.20 percent BTP bonds due June 1, 2027. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

The board will meet on Monday for a preliminary discussion of the bank's 2016 accounts, and again on Wednesday to approve the price range of its upcoming capital increase, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. The cash call could be launched on Feb. 6 and completed on Feb. 24, it said. (*) The bank will post non recurring negative charges of 12.2 billion euros in Q4 2016 financial results due to an increase in its loan loss coverage.

ITALY BANKS

Twenty billion euros earmarked by the Italian government will be enough to help recapitalise other weak banks after Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the Bank of Italy governor said on Saturday.

The boards of Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca meet on Tuesday for an update on their planned merger and capital requirements, according to Il Sole 24 Ore. On Wednesday, the top management of the two banks will go to Frankfurt for discussions with the ECB, the paper said on Sunday., adding 9 billion euros of gross bad loans could be spun off as part of the plan. (*) Italy has done too little in the last three years to reduce non-performing loans weighing on its banks, the European Central Bank's top bank supervisor told Italian daily la Repubblica on Monday.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

An ECB inspection of the bank's loan portfolio is still under way, a top Bank of Italy official told Reuters on Saturday.

The bank will press ahead with the sale of its nearly 30 billion euros in bad loans, with or without the help of banking fund Atlante, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI, INTESA SANPAOLO

A possible tie-up between Italy's top retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI and insurer Generali would need "many authorisations" from regulators, a top official at the Bank of Italy said on Saturday.

Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali GASI.MI over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.

A takeover by Italy's biggest retail lender would have a negative impact on the ratings of insurer Assicurazioni Generali, credit rating agency Moody's said on Friday.

La Stampa said on Sunday the head of BlackRock was helping Intesa's CEO persuade other funds to back a possible offer by Intesa. (*) ECB's Danielle Nouy told la Repubblica that the central bank is closely monitoring the banks under its oversight when asked about a possible tie-up between Intesa and Generali.

MEDIASET, VIVENDI, TELECOM ITALIA

Il Fatto Quotidiano on Saturday said Mediaset could be close to an agreement with the French group which would see the creation of a holding company where Vivendi would put its stake in Telecom Italia and Fininvest its stake in the Italian broadcaster.

The paper said Orange could later take a 30 percent in the holding, with Italian state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti also taking a 10-15 percent stake. Fininvest in a statement said the report was groundless.

ALERION

Holds shareholder meeting to approve new board members, chose between rival bids presented by Edison-F2i and Fri-El.

SAFILO

Italian eyewear group Safilo can make up for the potential loss of design-to-distribution deals with French luxury group LVMH with new licences and by expanding its own brands, its chief executive said on Friday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The car maker has cut the use of temporary layoff scheme in Italy by 61 percent between 2014 and 2016, the unions said on Friday, adding employees working in the European plants of the group rose by 2,800 to 82,849 people.

ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP

The eyeware group said on Friday that founder Lapo Elkann and CEO Giovanni Carlino signed a call option agreement for a right to buy by Carlino up to 600,000 shares owned by Lapo Elkann.

FIERA MILANO

An Italian court has rejected prosecutor's request to put the group under compulsory administration and has granted more powers to the legal administrator, the group said in a statement on Friday.

A2A

Chairman Giovanni Valotti and CEO Luca Valerio Camerano attend conference in Milan (0830 GMT).

LUXOTTICA

Board meeting on FY revenues.

MEDIACONTECH

Europa Investimenti Special Situations SpA starts mandatory full takeover bid on Mediacontech ordinary shares, ends on Feb. 17.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................