POLITICS
EU Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos speaks before Senate
and Chamber of Deputies Constitutional Affairs, Foreign Affairs
and EU Policy comittees (1230 GMT).
ECONOMY
The Italian and European central banks on Monday intervened
in a growing Italian political debate over whether to quit the
euro, saying it would be a "disaster" and "economic
suicide".
ISTAT releases December unemployment data (0900 GMT) and
producer prices data (1000 GMT).
Reuters releases January asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).
COMPANIES
LUXOTTICA
The Italian eyewear group reported on Monday a 0.8 percent
rise in 2016 adjusted sales helped by its fast-expanding retail
network, while reorganisation efforts in the U.S. and Chinese
markets hit its wholesale business.
UNICREDIT
The bank said it expects to book a net loss of around 11.8
billion euros ($12.6 billion) for 2016 and fall short of
European Central Bank capital requirements, highlighting the
importance of a planned 13 billion euro rights
issue.
(*) INTESA SANPAOLO, GENERALI
Generali's Alleanza unit could be the asset that may have to
be sacrificed to enable a tie-up between the insurer and Intesa
Sanpaolo, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
Intesa may hold a dedicated board meeting to decide on the
Generali move this weekend, La Stampa said.
HSBC cut its rating on Generali to 'hold' from 'buy' and its
target price to 15.4 euros from 15.6 euros.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Board meeting on new business plan.
CNH INDUSTRIAL
Board meeting on Q4 and FY results (0930 GMT), followed by
conference call (1530 GMT).
MEDIASET, VIVENDI
When asked about possible deal with Vivendi, Mediaset
chairman Fedele Confalonieri said: "I don't know, let's see."
(*) ATLANTIA
The motorway group, together with some partners, plans to
present an offer in mid-February for a majority stake in Mexican
highway operator Rco, Il Messaggero said. The offer would be
made to Goldman Sachs, which owns 70 percent of Rco, the paper
added. Atlantia and its partners would first bid for a 51
percent stake, it said.
(*) TELECOM ITALIA
Morgan Stanley raised the target price on the stock to 1.15
euros from 1.10 euros.
FIAT CHRYSLER
The carmaker will put workers at its Melfi plant in Italy on
temporary layoffs for some days starting from the weekend of
Feb. 25-27 to match production to market demand, a company
source said.
(*) Goldman Sachs raised its target price on the stock to 20.3
euros from 19.7 euros, rating 'buy'.
(*) Morgan Stanley raised its target price on the company to 13
euros from 11 euros.
(*) A2A
Chairman Giovanni Valotti reiterated the company expects to
report good positive results for 2016 and ACSM-AGAM remains an
open dossier, according to MF.
PARMALAT
French dairy group Lactalis said on Monday that Italian
market regulator Consob had approved the prospectus for its
Parmalat buyout offer, which would run from Feb. 9 to March
10.
INWIT
Board meeting to approve preliminary FY results and
2017-2019 industrial plan, followed by conference call.
POSTE ITALIANE
Board meeting and is expected to sell its Banca del
Mezzogiorno-Mcc banking unit to state development agency
Invitalia.
SAFILO GROUP
Board meeting on 2016 sales.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI
Expected to hold board meeting.
VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI
Expected to hold board meeting on business plan in Rome.
