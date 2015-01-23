The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

EVENTS

Florence, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi ends bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Davos (Switzerland), Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco attends World Economic Forum.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December extra EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

TREASURY

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 28.

COMPANIES

BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

POPOLARE EMILIA, CREDITO VALTELLINESE

UBI BANCA, POPOLARE ETRURIA

An association representing Italian cooperative or popolari banks vowed on Thursday to do everything possible to block government's decree that aims to change their shareholder voting rules.

The governance, transparency and way cooperative lenders can help the economy need to be improved, Italy's central bank head Ignazio Visco said in a Bloomberg TV interview from Davos, Switzerland, on Friday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

UBS said on Thursday it was carrying out a placement of 6.7 pct of NH Hoteles Group SA on behalf of the Intesa Sanpaolo and Private Equity International. * The bank is not interested in buying any of the Popolari banks in Italy, including Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the FT said citing Intesa CEO Carlo Messina. Messina said the bank had 16 billion euros in excess capital but could face pressure to return it to shareholders rather than spend it on a deal, FT said.

UBS said on Friday it had placed NH Hotel shares for 4.25 euros each. It said Intesa had sold all its stake in the group.

* UNICREDIT

The bank intends to further strengthen its leading position in central and eastern Europe, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing the bank's CEE head Gianni Franco Papa.

Idea Fimit, the firm managing the sale of UniCredit's former headquarters, extended the deadline for three groups to present binding offers for the historic building in Milan, Bloomberg said, citing sources, adding bids are expected to be 300-350 million euros.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The banking foundation has doubts about the planned capital increase at the lender and there is a chance it might not subscribe, La Repubblica said.

* ENEL GREEN POWER

The renewable group has signed a joint investment agreement with Germany's Sowitec which envisages future projects to the tune of 6,000 megawatts of capacity, Corriere della Sera said.

* SALINI IMPREGILO

The construction company said on Friday it had won a contract to build a road in Nigeria worth 112 million euros.

TOD'S

Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's TOD.MI reported on Thursday sales of 965.6 million euros ($1.1 billion), broadly in line with last year as declines in sales at its Tod's and Hogan brands were offset by an increase at Roger Vivier.

BB BIOTECH

Holds board meeting on preliminary FY results.

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................