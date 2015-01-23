The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
EVENTS
Florence, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi ends bilateral meeting
with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Davos (Switzerland), Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco
attends World Economic Forum.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases December extra EU foreign trade data (0900
GMT).
TREASURY
Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 28.
COMPANIES
BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
POPOLARE EMILIA, CREDITO VALTELLINESE
UBI BANCA, POPOLARE ETRURIA
An association representing Italian cooperative or popolari
banks vowed on Thursday to do everything possible to block
government's decree that aims to change their shareholder voting
rules.
The governance, transparency and way cooperative lenders can
help the economy need to be improved, Italy's central bank head
Ignazio Visco said in a Bloomberg TV interview from Davos,
Switzerland, on Friday.
INTESA SANPAOLO
UBS said on Thursday it was carrying out a placement of 6.7
pct of NH Hoteles Group SA on behalf of the Intesa
Sanpaolo and Private Equity International.
* The bank is not interested in buying any of the Popolari
banks in Italy, including Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the FT said
citing Intesa CEO Carlo Messina. Messina said the bank had 16
billion euros in excess capital but could face pressure to
return it to shareholders rather than spend it on a deal, FT
said.
UBS said on Friday it had placed NH Hotel shares
for 4.25 euros each. It said Intesa had sold all its stake in
the group.
* UNICREDIT
The bank intends to further strengthen its leading position
in central and eastern Europe, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing the
bank's CEE head Gianni Franco Papa.
Idea Fimit, the firm managing the sale of UniCredit's former
headquarters, extended the deadline for three groups to present
binding offers for the historic building in Milan, Bloomberg
said, citing sources, adding bids are expected to be 300-350
million euros.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The banking foundation has doubts about the planned capital
increase at the lender and there is a chance it might not
subscribe, La Repubblica said.
* ENEL GREEN POWER
The renewable group has signed a joint investment agreement
with Germany's Sowitec which envisages future projects to the
tune of 6,000 megawatts of capacity, Corriere della Sera said.
* SALINI IMPREGILO
The construction company said on Friday it had won a
contract to build a road in Nigeria worth 112 million euros.
TOD'S
Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's TOD.MI reported on Thursday
sales of 965.6 million euros ($1.1 billion), broadly in line
with last year as declines in sales at its Tod's and Hogan
brands were offset by an increase at Roger Vivier.
BB BIOTECH
Holds board meeting on preliminary FY results.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................