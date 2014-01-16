The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ECONOMY

ISTAT, November foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Reuters releases Q4 poll on Italian economy (1420 GMT).

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone company holds board meeting on Thursday.

Rebel investor Marco Fossati has asked Telecom Italia to give minority shareholders more board seats as he seek to reduce the influence of Spain's Telefonica over its rival.

Telecom Italia has appointed Deutsche Bank as advisor for the sale of its broadcasting towers which could raise about 1 billion euros, Il Messaggero said without citing sources. The operation will be completed before the end of the year, Messagero said.

The board should give the CEO a mandate on Thursday to examine the best international practices as regards governance, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

FIAT

Moody's has placed on review for downgrade the 'Baa3' long-term deposit rating of FGA Capital, Fiat's dealer and retail financing joint venture with Credit Agricole.

UNIPOL

The insurer said Allianz has made an offer to buy some assets it must sell for antitrust reasons and the Italian insurer will discuss the proposal at meetings called for next Tuesday.

The board of its UnipolSai unit has decided to launch a two-year mandatory convertible bond worth up to 201.8 million euros ($274.34 million).

POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank this week should take the long-expected step of naming Giuseppe Castagna as its chief executive, sources close to the matter said, ending a long power vacuum that has forced it to delay a capital increase.

ENI

The oil and gas group has bought back 13 million euros worth of its own shares in a first operation in its programme to buy back stock for a value of up to 6 billion euros.

POSTE ITALIANE

The sale of a 30-40 percent stake in postal service group Poste Italiane before the end of the year is a priority among planned privatisations to cut public debt, a government source said on Wednesday after a government-formed privatisation committee met.

According to an Italian banker with knowledge of the process, "the entire group could be worth 10 billion euros."

CIR

CIR has indicated it might be prepared to pump fresh cash into its energy unit Sorgenia to help annul debt as talks with the creditor banks continue in the refinancing process, some newspapers said.

ALITALIA

Etihad Airways is looking at demanding the write-down of all Alitalia's bank loans as well as money it owes other companies as a condition for buying up to 49 percent of Alitalia, the Wall Street Journal said. It is also mullilng asking Alitalia to drop its unprofitable flights, it said.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Board meeting on 2013 net earnings.

For today's full agenda available in Italian, please click here:

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:............................... ($1 = 0.7356 euros)