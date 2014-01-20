The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Silvio Berlusconi has returned to the political scene after
a tax fraud conviction, striking a deal with the leader of the
largest centre-left party on electoral reform that could give
Italy badly needed stability.
ECONOMY
ISTAT, November industry orders and sales data (0900 GMT).
COMPANIES
FIAT
Now that Fiat has almost closed its deal to buy the portion
of Chrysler it does not already own, one of the main items on
the to-do list of Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne is expanding
the global reach of the Jeep brand.
Fiat is expected to close the deal to buy the remaining
stake in Chrysler on or before Monday.
ENI
Libyan war planes attacked targets in the restive south on
Saturday after gunmen stormed an air force base and the
government ordered in ground troops following days of skirmishes
between rival tribesmen and militias. In the east two Italian
construction workers were kidnapped. Eni is the biggest foreign
oil producer in the country.
Republic of Congo expects oil production to climb to 261,000
barrels per day (bpd) in 2014 from around 242,000 bpd last year,
an oil official said on Friday, although output is still below
its historical levels. Eni is the biggest foreign oil company in
Africa by volume.
MONCLER
The luxury goosedown jacket maker said on Friday that an
option to stabilise its shares on the stock market had not been
exercised by Mediobanca during the first 30 days of trading
since a listing in December, which was jointly arranged by the
Italian bank.
BANCA POPOLARE MILANO
Banca Popolare di Milano chose banking veteran Giuseppe
Castagna as its new chief executive on Friday, filling a
two-month power vacuum that has delayed a much-needed capital
increase.
RISANAMENTO
The real estate group said on Saturday it had examined the
offers for its French property portfolio and had decided to
reconvene on Thursday.
U.S. based fund Colony Capital has made an offer of more
than 1.2 billion euros for the French property, wrongfooting UK
fund Chelsfield which has offered 1.2 billion euros, Il
Messaggero said on Sunday. The paper said Colony's offer came
"in tandem" with a move by businessman Luigi Zunino to use a
vehicle called Oui to buy the 63.5 percent of Risanamento held
by banks and then launch a bid on the rest of the capital.
Risanamento and Colony Capital were not immediately available
for a comment.
SNAM, TERNA
Four investors are mulling offers to buy a 49 percent stake
in a state-run holding vehicle that controls gas-grid group Snam
and that could soon control power grid operator Terna, Il Sole
24 Ore said on Sunday. Kuwait Wren House, Australia's Industry
Funds Management, Canada's Borealis and State Grid Corporation
of China are in the race, it said. Offers are expected by the
end of the month.
* TREVI GROUP
The ground engineering group said it had won new contracts
in West Africa, Asia, the U.S. and the Middle East for a total
of around $120 million.
* CEMENTIR HOLDING
The president of the cement maker told Affari&Finanza on
Monday the group wants to raise above the current 20 percent the
contribution to sales from white cement and would continue to
develop its waste management business.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA
The chairman of the unlisted lender told CorrierEconomia on
Monday Popolare Vicenza was assessing buying about a dozen
Cariferrara bank branches in Rome and a small bank in the
Campania region, but was ready to consider bigger acquisitions
and would listen to advice from the Bank of Italy on the
subject.
BEGHELLI
The emergency lighting and safety systems group said on
Monday a debt restructuring agreeement with creditor banks
signed on Dec. 20 was effective as of Monday.
MAIRE TECNIMONT
The engineering group said on Monday it had won contracts to
build two fertilizer plants in Russia.
GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS
Capital increase starts; ends on Feb. 7.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................