The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Italian centre-left leader Matteo Renzi promised on Monday to reform an electoral system blamed for creating chronic political deadlock, defying party critics who had attacked him for sealing a deal on the proposals with arch-enemy Silvio Berlusconi.

Prime Minister Enrico Letta attends meeting to discuss plans to move 560 tonnes of Syrian chemical weapons from a Danish to an American ship at Gioia Tauro, Italy's biggest container port located in the southern region of Calabria (0930 GMT).

COMPANIES

LUXOTTICA

Standard & Poor's said on Monday it had raised its rating on Italy's Luxottica to 'A-' from 'BBB+', with a stable outlook, highlighting the Ray Ban sunglasses maker's leadership in the "profitable and fast-growing" eyewear industry.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The Panama Canal Authority has turned down an offer by the European Commission to mediate in a multi-billion dollar dispute with a Spanish-led construction consortium which threatens to halt work on widening the century-old waterway.

FINMECCANICA

CEO Alessandro Pansa speaks before Chamber of Deputies Industry Committee on perspectives and relanch of civil activities of the Group (1030 GMT).

CEO Alessandro Pansa attends book presentation on Poland (1630 GMT).

UNIPOLSAI

The insurer holds a board meeting on the assets it must sell for antitrust reasons.

RESULTS

I GRANDI VIAGGI FULL-YEAR

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................