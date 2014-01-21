The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Italian centre-left leader Matteo Renzi promised on Monday
to reform an electoral system blamed for creating chronic
political deadlock, defying party critics who had attacked him
for sealing a deal on the proposals with arch-enemy Silvio
Berlusconi.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta attends meeting to discuss plans
to move 560 tonnes of Syrian chemical weapons from a Danish to
an American ship at Gioia Tauro, Italy's biggest container port
located in the southern region of Calabria (0930 GMT).
COMPANIES
* UNICREDIT
The bank said it has sold to Mariner Investment Group junior
and mezzanine risk on a 910 million euro ($1.23
billion)portfolio of Italian project finance loans.
LUXOTTICA
Standard & Poor's said on Monday it had raised its rating on
Italy's Luxottica to 'A-' from 'BBB+', with a stable outlook,
highlighting the Ray Ban sunglasses maker's leadership in the
"profitable and fast-growing" eyewear industry.
SALINI IMPREGILO
The Panama Canal Authority has turned down an offer by the
European Commission to mediate in a multi-billion dollar
dispute with a Spanish-led construction consortium which
threatens to halt work on widening the century-old waterway.
FINMECCANICA
CEO Alessandro Pansa speaks before Chamber of Deputies
Industry Committee on perspectives and relaunch of civil
activities of the Group (1030 GMT).
* SAIPEM
The Italian oil service group aims at winning new contracts
with higher margins this year, its CEO Umberto Vergine said in
an interview with Corriere della Sera. He said there was nothing
to announce regarding acquisition of new contracts at the
moment.
* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The banks chosen to underwrite the lender's planned capital
increase are asking the bank to reform its ownership structure
soon, daily MF reported on Tuesday.
UNIPOLSAI
The insurer holds a board meeting on the assets it must sell
for antitrust reasons.
MONCLER SPA
HSBC starts with underweight; price target 13 euros
JP Morgan starts with neutral; price target 13.50 euros
RESULTS
I GRANDI VIAGGI FULL-YEAR
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................