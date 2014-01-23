The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of zero-coupon certificates and
inflation-linked bonds, with relative amounts, to be auctioned
on Jan. 28.
COMPANIES
BANCA CARIGE
The bank said on Wednesday market watchdog Consob was
contesting its financial statements for 2012 and the first half
of 2013 because of accounting irregularities.
* GENERALI
CEO Mario Greco told CNBC television that the insurer had
cut its portfolio of domestic government bonds to just over 50
billion euros by end-2013, MF reported.
UNIPOLSAI, ALLIANZ
The Italian insurer's proposed sale of some of its business
to German rival Allianz should satisfy Italy's competition
authority's demands that it dispose of certain assets,
UnipolSai's president said on Wednesday.
INTESA SANPAOLO, BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italian banks, especially the bigger ones, will be able to
cope "serenely" with upcoming European Central Bank stress
tests, Intesa Sanpaolo's supervisory board president said on
Wednesday.
Giovanni Bazoli also said he was convinced a planned 3
billion euro capital hike at Banca Monte dei Paschi would
proceed to an "adequate solution".
FIAT, CHRYSLER
Chrysler Group filed to withdraw its IPO plans, after
agreeing to sell to Fiat North America, according to an SEC
filing on Wednesday.
ENI
The oil and gas group priced a 1 billion euro 2029 bond on
Wednesday with a 3.625 percent coupon, at 120 basis points over
the mid-swaps rate.
* BANCA ETRURIA
Advisers looking for a partner for the Italian mid-sized
lender will collect non-binding expressions of interest over the
next ten days so that potential bidders can conduct a
due-diligence in February, Il Sole 24 Ore without citing
sources.
ALITALIA
Italian airline Alitalia vowed on Wednesday to avoid
permanent job cuts as part of a restructuring designed to whip
the company into financial shape and improve its appeal to
possible partners.
* CIR
The creditor banks of CIR's energy unit have asked the
holding company to inject 300 million euros of capital into
Sorgenia as a precondition for restructuring its debt, Il
Messaggero said without citing sources.
* IPOs
Chemist shop chain Essere Benessere will hold an
extraordinary shareholder meeting on Friday to approve the
spinoff of some industrial assets in a new company that will be
listed on the Milan bourse's small cap segment in a 35 million
euro initial pubic offering, MF reported.
* ITALIAN JEWELLERY
Italy's $8 billion jewellery industry is drawing interest
from Asian and Middle East investors, keen to exploit Italian
style and design as they battle for market share both at home
and abroad, industry leaders at a major trade fair said.
RISANAMENTO
Board meeting to discuss offers for its Paris real estate
(1600 GMT).
DIARY
Prime Minister Enrico Letta hosts Dutch royals (1200 GMT).
ISTAT, December extra EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).
Assogestioni releases December and preliminary 2013 fund
flows data.
