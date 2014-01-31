The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
POLITICS
- Rome, round-table discussion on welfare and labour with
European Parliament President Martin Schultz, trade union CGIL
Secretary General Susanna Camusso (1000 GMT).
- Rome, European Investment Bank holds news conference on
2013 results of initiative to lend to Italian businesses with
Deputy Chairman Dario Scannapieco, Italian Economy Minister
Fabrizio Saccomanni (1500 GMT).
- Roma, Turkish President Abdullah Guel meets Italian Prime
Minister Enrico Letta in Rome (morning), to meet in Florence
Democratic Party leader Matteo Renzi.
- Rome, President Giorgio Napolitano attends inauguration of
judicial year of 'Council of State' (1000 GMT).
- Rome, Cabinet expected to meet.
ECONOMY
ISTAT, December unemployment data (0900 GMT) and December
producer prices data (1000 GMT).
Reuters releases January asset allocation (1200 GMT).
DEBT
Italian government bond yields fell on Thursday after a
sovereign debt auction drew strong demand, indicating Rome may
be fairly insulated from tensions in emerging
markets.
TAXES
Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on
Thursday he hoped long-running negotiations with Switzerland
aimed at disclosing Italian savers' secret holdings in Swiss
banks could reach a successful conclusion by May.
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT
"Outlook 2014" presentation (1400 GMT).
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
The Italian upmarket leather group saw sales growth slow in
2013 in Asia, its most important market, like other luxury firms
whose previously stellar rises in turnover there have
moderated.
AMPLIFON
The Italian hearing aids firm is looking to seal
acquisitions in Brazil and other emerging markets this year as
it looks to continue expanding abroad, its chief executive said
on Thursday.
CNH INDUSTRIAL
Tractor and trucks maker CNH Industrial reported a flat
fourth-quarter trading profit on Thursday and predicted revenues
would grow no more than 5 percent this year, triggering a slide
in its shares.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
The influential founding editor of Spain's second-biggest
newspaper, El Mundo, stepped down on Thursday after a decline in
circulation and a series of revelations of alleged corruption in
the ruling party.
ITALCEMENTI
Italy's antitrust authority said it would launch an
investigation into alleged "restrictive competition practices"
in the concrete supply sector. One of the 11 companies included
in the probe is Calcestruzzi, part of Italcementi.
Main currency report:...............................