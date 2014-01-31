The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Cabinet expected to meet.
Turkish President Abdullah Guel meets Italian Prime Minister
Enrico Letta.
Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on
Thursday he hoped long-running negotiations with Switzerland
aimed at disclosing Italian savers' secret holdings in Swiss
banks could reach a successful conclusion by May.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases December unemployment data (0900 GMT) and
December producer prices data (1000 GMT).
Reuters releases January asset allocation (1200 GMT).
DEBT
Italian government bond yields fell on Thursday after a
sovereign debt auction drew strong demand, indicating Rome may
be fairly insulated from tensions in emerging
markets.
COMPANIES
*TELECOM ITALIA
Repubblica reports the board of directors is working on
changes to the company's corporate governance ahead of a Feb. 6
board meeting , and considering linking manager pay more closely
to results and share price performance.
Il Sole 23 Ore quotes sources saying Chief Executive Marco
Patuano will go to Paris on Friday to speak with French
communications and entertainment company Vivendi's
vice-chairman Vincent Bollore.
*BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
MF reports that bank workers' unions may consider proposing
a lock-up agreement with large shareholders to avoid further
sudden exits after top investor Andrea Bonomi sold his stake in
the bank last week.
*BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ETRURIA E DEL LAZIO
MF reports the Bank of Italy would view favourably a merger
between the cooperative bank and another listed lender.
*PRYSMIAN
The cable maker could have up to 740 million euros to invest
in acquisitions, according to brokerage Equita Sim, MF reports.
*FINMECCANICA
Finmeccanica's U.S. unit DRS Technologies is among companies
in the running to supply technology for a U.S. government
programme to arm drones which could be worth up to $24 billion
by 2018, MF reports.
*BANCA PROFILO
The private and investment bank said on Friday it targeted
assets under management of 7.5 billion euros by 2016 and aimed
to have a core tier 1 capital ratio above 20 percent over
2014-2016.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
The Italian upmarket leather group saw sales growth slow in
2013 in Asia, its most important market, like other luxury firms
whose previously stellar rises in turnover there have
moderated.
AMPLIFON
The Italian hearing aids firm is looking to seal
acquisitions in Brazil and other emerging markets this year as
it looks to continue expanding abroad, its chief executive said
on Thursday.
CNH INDUSTRIAL
Tractor and trucks maker CNH Industrial reported a flat
fourth-quarter trading profit on Thursday and predicted revenues
would grow no more than 5 percent this year, triggering a slide
in its shares.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
The influential founding editor of Spain's second-biggest
newspaper, El Mundo, stepped down on Thursday after a decline in
circulation and a series of revelations of alleged corruption in
the ruling party.
ITALCEMENTI
Italy's antitrust authority said it would launch an
investigation into alleged "restrictive competition practices"
in the concrete supply sector. One of the 11 companies included
in the probe is Calcestruzzi, part of Italcementi.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................