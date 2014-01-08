The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
The new leader of Italy's Democratic Party (PD) said on
Tuesday that he supported raising financial gains taxes in order
to lower labour costs, and that he would put forward the
proposal as part of a larger reform package.
Rome, cabinet expected to meet (0900 GMT).
ECONOMY
ISTAT release November unemployment data (0900 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BTPs and CCTeu, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 13.
COMPANIES
FIAT
Moody's placed the Ba3 rating of Fiat under review for a
possible downgrade on Tuesday to reflect the impact on the
Italian car maker's cash position of its plans to take full
control of Chrysler Group LLC.
Fiat will begin modifying production lines at its Mirafiori
plant in northern Italy very soon, union sources said on
Tuesday, suggesting the company is making good on its pledge to
safeguard car manufacturing in its domestic market.
Fiom metalworkers' union Secretary General Maurizio Landini
holds news conference on Fiat on Wednesday (1200 GMT).
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Market watchdog Consob has sent a letter to Monte dei Paschi
asking to clarify if the bank's top executives will stay on,
says La Repubblica. A decision should be taken at a board member
likely to take place on Jan. 14. A group of Italian banking
foundations that include Cariplo, Carifirenze and Cariverona
remain interested in possibly buying a stake in Monte dei
Paschi, according to La Repubblica.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
La Stampa and Il Messaggero say Banca Popolare di Milano
Chairman would like to ask Monte dei Paschi CEO Fabrizio Viola
to take the helm of the Milan-based bank. Pop Milano is due to
hold a board meeting on Jan. 14.
* VENETO BANCA
The Bank of Italy is pressing for a merger between Veneto
Bank and other lenders, Italian media said on Wednesday.
* ALITALIA
Company is holding a shareholder meeting to renew its board
on Jan. 13. According to Corriere della Sera, former Alitalia
CEO Domenico Cempella is the frontrunner to become chairman. Il
Sole 24 Ore and Il Messaggero say outgoing chairman Roberto
Colaninno is open to stay on.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
The insurer said on Tuesday it had successfully placed a
1.25 billion euro senior bond. The issue was 7.5 times
oversubscribed.
SALINI IMPREGILO
The Panama Canal and a Spanish-led building consortium
expanding the major world cargo route are haggling over
financing to keep work going amid a cost dispute, raising hopes
of a deal.
ENI
A heavily armed autonomy group in eastern Libya said on
Tuesday it would invite foreign companies to buy oil from seized
ports and protect arriving tankers, challenging Tripoli which
has promised to use force to stop them.
* ENEL
Enel is preparing to issue a euro 61-year non-call 6-year
hybrid bond as part of its 5 billion euro ($6.80 billion)
equivalent subordinated debt issuance programme, leads told IFR
on Tuesday.
LUXOTTICA
Health insurer WellPoint Inc said on Tuesday it
reached an agreement to sell an online eye glasses business,
glasses.com, to Luxottica.
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy......
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................