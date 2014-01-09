The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Italy's government made more changes on Wednesday to its
already much-altered system of housing taxes, giving local
authorities room to raise rates on more expensive houses to fund
deductions for lower income families.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases Q3 Deficit/GDP ratio.
Rome, Bank of Italy releases December data on European
Central Bank's funding to Italian banks.
GOVERNMENT DEBT
The Italian Treasury said on Wednesday it would offer up to
8.25 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds (BTPs) at its regular
mid-month auction on January 13.
COMPANIES
SALINI IMPREGILO
The Panama Canal Authority on Wednesday rejected as
"impossible" a proposal by Italian builder Salini Impregilo that
would make the authority pay an addition $1 billion to keep work
on an expansion plan going, and said it has a contingency plan
ready.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, SORIN
Italy's stock market regulator has asked Monte dei Paschi di
Siena whether it intends to challenge in court a decision by its
top shareholder to delay a rights issue, a source familiar with
the matter said on Wednesday.
Monte Paschi said later on Wednesday it had sold its stake
in medical technology group Sorin, as it continued planned asset
sales to help return to profit and avoid nationalisation.
* The president of the banking foundation that owns a majority
stake in the lender repeated on Wednesday she hoped Monte dei
Paschi's CEO would not resign, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
* BANCA CARIGE
The mid-sized lender may present an updated business plan in
March, daily la Repubblica said, adding the plan would likely
include a large capital increase.
* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Giuseppe Castagna, the former director-general of Intesa
Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest commercial bank, is in pole position
to become chief executive of the cooperative lender, daily La
Stampa reported on Thursday.
* UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO, BANCO
POPOLARE
The Italian government and special commissioner Enrico Bondi
want a capital increase at Italian steel maker Ilva to help fund
clean-up operations at its troubled Taranto plant, newspapers
said on Thursday. The Messaggero said government-appointed
Bondi, who runs the Taranto plant, was looking for a cash call
in the region of 1.3 billion euros and discussed the issue with
some of the creditor banks of Ilva in a meeting on Wednesday.
* ALITALIA
Abu Dhabi airline Etihad, which sources close to the matter
say is willing to take a large stake in the Italian carrier,
could present an offer as soon as next week, La Repubblica
reported. According to the paper, Etihad's offer would be
conditional on job cuts of around 2,000 and debt restructuring.
The names of Chairman Roberto Colaninno and CEO Gabriele del
Torchio are on the slates for likely re-election at a
shareholders meeting scheduled for Monday, papers reported.
BANCA GENERALI
Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Wednesday its
total net inflows had risen 40 percent to 2.26 billion euros in
2013.
VENETO BANCA
The Bank of Italy has asked Veneto Banca to consider a
possible merger with another bank to strengthen its finances
after conducting an audit that forced the mid-sized lender to
increase its provisions against bad loans.
FIAT
The automaker is due to meet with trade unions in Turin.
MEDIOBANCA
Board meeting to review governance.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................
($1 = 0.7353 euros)