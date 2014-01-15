The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
The reasons given by Italy's top court for throwing out key
planks of the country's electoral law leave politicians no
closer to agreeing a new system to give Italy the stable
government it badly needs.
EUROPEAN BANKS' STRESS TESTS
European banks will not be required in upcoming stress tests
to adjust their sovereign debt portfolios they hold to maturity
to reflect current market values, the European Central Bank said
in a letter published on Tuesday.
COMPANIES
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank's chairman and CEO will stay on in their jobs even
though they were forced to delay a vital $4 billion share sale
that was planned for this month but will now not take place
before mid-2014.
Failure by Italy's troubled Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
to carry out a vital $4 billion capital hike later
this year would bring down the country's entire banking system,
Chairman Alessandro Profumo told Italian daily La Repubblica.
FIAT, CHRYSLER
The chief executive officer of Chrysler Group LLC, which is
planning to invest more than $1 billion to modernize a Canadian
minivan plant, said on Tuesday it could scrap the upgrade and
move production and jobs elsewhere if government and labor
officials fail to come through with financial incentives.
*La Repubblica says the new Fiat-Chrysler group may set its
legal headquarters either in the U.S. low-tax state of Delaware
or in the Netherlands.
*Fiat is suspending plans to launch a new small Chrysler,
called the 100 and re-evaluating two minivans, a top executive
was quoted as saying by the Wall Street Journal.
* Fiat's Chrysler Group LLC has delayed plans to launch its
Jeep sports utility vehicle (SUV) in India due to the slowing
economy, the Wall Street Journal online said, citing Michael
Manley, head of Chrysler's Jeep brand. The automaker initially
planned to bring Jeep to the Indian market by the end of last
year, the paper said.
*UNIPOL
Unipol expected to reject offer by Belgian rival Ageas
for 1.7 billion euros worth of premiums that the
insurer must sell to meet antitrust conditions in Italy, Il Sole
24 Ore says.
SALINI IMPREGILO
The Panama Canal Authority said on Tuesday it might take
over a key part of the waterway's expansion if the consortium in
charge of the project, which includes the Italian building
company, makes good on a threat to suspend work.
ENI
The Italian energy firm will give up all of its Polish shale
gas permits because of tough geology and an unclear regulatory
environment, the same issues that have already pushed other
foreign firms to quit Polish shale, industry sources said.
TELECOM ITALIA
Dissident Telecom Italia investor Marco Fossati has stepped
up efforts to prevent a fire sale of TIM Brasil,
declaring that it could be worth more than $40 billion, nearly
three times its market value.
SNAM
Moody's said on Tuesday it had affirmed the company's Baa1
long-term rating with a negative outlook.
SESA
Board meeting on Q1 results.
IPOs
The board of Asset Management Holding, which controls
Italian fund manager Anima SGR, said on Tuesday it has decided
to start proceedings to list on the Milan stock exchange.
*Marzio Agnoloni, chairman of motorway operator Serravalle,
told Italian newspaper Libero that he is planning an IPO in 2014
and the launch of a 300-million-euro bond.
