The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan has called for the European Central Bank to launch its expected bond-buying programme "without constraints", saying he hoped its impact was not watered down and fragmented along national lines.

COMPANIES * INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's leading retail bank is weighing the option to list its private banking and asset management units, its chief executive Carlo Messina told daily La Repubblica on Monday.

FINMECCANICA, ANSALDO STS

China's Insigma will tell Finmeccanica on Monday its binding offer for the Italian group's transportation units AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS, which expired on January 15, will be extended a further 30 days to mid-February, Il Sole 24 Ore said Saturday, citing Insigma chairwoman Li Chwen Pan. Asked what she thought about rumours a public investor like Italian state lender CDP's fund FSI should be brought on board, Pan said "we are open, they would be welcome".

In an interview in Il Corriere della Sera on Sunday the head of FSI Maurizio Tamagnini said FSI was not involved in the Ansaldo STS-AnsaldoBreda deal. * Ansaldo Energia may go public next year, pushing forward the exit of Finmeccanica, which owns a 15 percent stake in the company, Ansaldo Energia's CEO told Il Corriere della Sera.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Market rumours say the lender may have to raise its planned capital increase to around 4 billion euros to meet ECB capital requirements but sources close to the banking consortium overseeing the cash call say they have received no sign of change to the planned size of up to 2.5 billion euros, Il Messaggero said on Saturday.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The group said in a presentation made to investors on Saturday and posted on its website the industry outlook in every region was positive. It said investments would increase to a peak in 2016 "to support the heavy cadence of new/refreshed product programs."

COOPERATIVE BANKS

The government is set to reform Italy's cooperative, or "popolari", banks, several papers said on Saturday. One of the main reforms will be to remove the shareholder voting mechanism which at present gives investors one vote no matter how big a stake they have, the papers said. The cabinet will examine the reform in the so-called "Investment Compact" decree on Tuesday, they said.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The Italian luxury group's December sales outpaced its expectations due to growth in all of its markets, Chief Executive Michele Norsa said on Sunday.

LUXOTTICA

The eyewear company holds a board meeting on preliminary full-year results.

MITTEL

The group holds a board meeting on full-year results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................