The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
COMPANIES
POPOLARI BANKS
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government on Tuesday
defied widespread political opposition by drafting an emergency
decree to change shareholder voting rules at the country's
popolari or cooperative lenders.
* Italian cooperative banks "are now open to international
markets, international investors" Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
told CNBC television in Davos on Tuesday.
Italy's decree overhauling governance rules for the
country's largest cooperative banks does not include provisions
for state guarantees on asset-backed securities, Industry
Minister Federica Guidi said on Tuesday.
* A U.S. fund is interested in acquiring asset manager Arca
SGR whose shareholders are Popolare Emilia Romagna,
Veneto Banca, Popolare Vicenza, Banco Popolare and
Popolare Sondrio, Il Messaggero reported. The paper
said adviser Rothschild had approached Arca shareholders on
behalf of the suitor.
UNICREDIT
Italy's biggest bank is not interested in making
acquisitions even after the latest move by the Italian
government to reform the country's cooperative banks, the
lender's CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday.
ENI
The Italian oil and gas group said on Tuesday it had won two
exploration licenses in the Barents sea and in the North Sea in
Norway.
The CEO of the Italian group attends the Davos meeting in
Switzerland.
TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA
In reference to a press report about a planned delisting of
its media unit, the telecoms group said on Tuesday it would
examine all options on Telecom Italia Media as part of its new
business plan. No decision has been taken yet, it said.
* State Grid of China would like to buy the group's network
unit Telecom Italia Sparkle, la Repubblica said without citing
sources. The paper quoted a top Telecom Italia manager as saying
the board had never discussed a possible sale of Sparkle to
State Grid of China , "not even as an option."
* FINMECCANICA
The defence group will name at a board meeting on Wednesday
the advisers that will evaluate the offers submitted for its
transportations units, La Stampa said.
* ENEL GREEN POWER
Goldman Sachs raised its rating on the stock to "buy" from
"neutral."
* BENI STABILI
Goldman Sachs added the stock to its conviction-buy list.
* COMPANIES
Blackrock sees investment opportunities in the
British, Italian and German stock markets, the chairman of the
world's biggest asset manager told Il Sole 24 Ore. Looking at
the Milan bourse, Robert Kapito said BlackRock's preference was
for food, healthcare and defence companies.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................