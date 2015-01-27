The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

TREASURY

Treasury sells 1.5-2.0 billion euros ninth tranche CTZ bonds due Aug. 30, 2016 and 0.5-1.0 billion euros 19th tranche 5-year BTPei bonds due Sept. 15, 2018, and 14th tranche 30-year BTPei bonds due Sept. 15, 2041. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES * INTESA SANPAOLO

The Wall Street Journal quoted Intesa CEO Carlo Messina and other bank CEOs as saying banks will need to achieve capital ratios well above 11 percent of their risk-adjusted assets if they wanted to also pay dividends, a level that could rise much higher for risky lenders. Messina said he expected big lenders to have to consider capital increases in 2015.

* SAIPEM

The oil services company plans to sell its 52 percent stake in Cepav Due, the consortium building a high-speed railway line between Milan and Verona, Il Messaggero reported without quoting sources.

ENEL

The Italian utility has approved the issue of bonds worth up to 1 billion euros that will be offered in exchange for existing bonds, the company said on Monday. Enel also named Luca D'Agnese as head of its Latin American business.

FINMECCANICA

Board meets to approve new business plan. * China's Insigma could improve its offer for the railway assets that Finmeccanica is selling, Il Messaggero said without quoting sources.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The listing of the telecoms group's towers unit will take place by June, Il Sole 24 said without quoting sources. Deutsche Bank and Banca Imi have been picked as advisers.

UNIPOLSAI

The company said in a statement on Monday its shareholders had approved the mandatory conversion of the class A and class B savings shares into common shares of UnipolSai.

