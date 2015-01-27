The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
TREASURY
Treasury sells 1.5-2.0 billion euros ninth tranche CTZ bonds
due Aug. 30, 2016 and 0.5-1.0 billion euros 19th tranche 5-year
BTPei bonds due Sept. 15, 2018, and 14th tranche 30-year BTPei
bonds due Sept. 15, 2041. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.
COMPANIES
* INTESA SANPAOLO
The Wall Street Journal quoted Intesa CEO Carlo Messina and
other bank CEOs as saying banks will need to achieve capital
ratios well above 11 percent of their risk-adjusted assets if
they wanted to also pay dividends, a level that could rise much
higher for risky lenders. Messina said he expected big lenders
to have to consider capital increases in 2015.
* SAIPEM
The oil services company plans to sell its 52 percent stake
in Cepav Due, the consortium building a high-speed railway line
between Milan and Verona, Il Messaggero reported without quoting
sources.
ENEL
The Italian utility has approved the issue of bonds worth up
to 1 billion euros that will be offered in exchange for existing
bonds, the company said on Monday. Enel also named Luca D'Agnese
as head of its Latin American business.
FINMECCANICA
Board meets to approve new business plan.
* China's Insigma could improve its offer for the railway
assets that Finmeccanica is selling, Il Messaggero said without
quoting sources.
* TELECOM ITALIA
The listing of the telecoms group's towers unit will take
place by June, Il Sole 24 said without quoting sources. Deutsche
Bank and Banca Imi have been picked as advisers.
UNIPOLSAI
The company said in a statement on Monday its shareholders
had approved the mandatory conversion of the class A and class B
savings shares into common shares of UnipolSai.
