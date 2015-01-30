The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italian lawmakers failed to elect a new president in a first round of voting on Thursday, leaving Prime Minister Matteo Renzi hoping to push through his candidate only in a fourth round when the required threshold of votes is lower.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December preliminary unemployment data (0900 GMT) and December producer prices data (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco attends a conference on the future of the economy.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena is considering raising the size of a planned capital increase to around 3.5 billion euros, one billion euros more than initially planned, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia plans to invest "significantly more" in Brazil this year, CEO Marco Patuano told reporters on Thursday. Patuano said he and the Brazil communications minister did not discuss a possible merger between Telecom's local wireless unit TIM Participações and rival carrier Oi SA.

Brazil's government has no preferred model for consolidation of the country's telecom market, a source told Reuters on Thursday, leaving behind the days when Brazilian telecom company Oi SA was held up as a "national champion". * Creditor banks have been given by way of guarantee against a 2011 loan the whole share capital of Metroweb, the fibre optic group in which Telecom Italia is interested, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The agreement with the banks envisages the total or partial repayment of the loan in the case of change of control.

WORLD DUTY FREE

France's Lagardère has joined the race to acquire a majority of Italy's airport retailer World Duty Free, which belongs to the Benetton family, sources familiar with the situation said.

ENEL

Endesa Chile said on Thursday it was suspending the development of its $1.4 billion Punta Alcalde coal-fired power project and its associated transmission line, knocking more than 3 percent off its share price. Endesa Chile is an Enel unit. * Latin American power company Enersis, controlled by Enel, said late on Thursday that its net profit fell 7.3 percent in 2014 versus a year earlier due to multimillion dollar provisions at its generating unit Endesa Chile.

MAIRE TECNIMONT, ENEL

Maire Tecnimont said in a statement on Friday that it would receive $118.5 million from Endesa Chile to settle a dispute over a contract for a project in the Latin American country.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo reported on Thursday a 5.9 percent rise in 2014 revenues to 1.332 billion euros, matching analyst estimates, lifted by growth across all its markets except Japan. * Barclays raised its price target on the stock to 29 euros from 24 euros. The rating is 'overweight.'

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The controlling shareholder of Italy's Brunello Cucinelli completed the sale of a 5.14 percent stake in the luxury cashmere maker on Thursday to raise 62.89 million euros.

* FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Investment banks working on the stock market listing of the car maker's Ferrari unit have yet to decide whether London or Milan should be the secondary listing venue on top of New York, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. It added there were liquidity concerns that could lead Fiat to postpone the secondary listing of the luxury sports car brand until after a planned Ferrari spin-off.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

The tractor and trucks maker will not consider any divestitures to strengthen its balance sheet, Chief Executive Richard Tobin said on Thursday.

* BANCA ETRURIA

The bank's board meets on Friday, MF reported.

AZIMUT

The fund manager said on Thursday it had completed the acquisition of 55 percent of private equity company Futurimpresa SGR. The deal was done via a 2.5 million euro reserved capital hike.

FINMECCANICA

Expected to hold meeting with trade unions on industrial plan.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................