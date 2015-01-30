The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
POLITICS
Italian lawmakers failed to elect a new president in a first
round of voting on Thursday, leaving Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
hoping to push through his candidate only in a fourth round when
the required threshold of votes is lower.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases December preliminary unemployment data (0900
GMT) and December producer prices data (1000 GMT).
Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco attends a conference on
the future of the economy.
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena is
considering raising the size of a planned capital increase to
around 3.5 billion euros, one billion euros more than initially
planned, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.
TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia plans to invest "significantly more" in
Brazil this year, CEO Marco Patuano told reporters on Thursday.
Patuano said he and the Brazil communications minister did not
discuss a possible merger between Telecom's local wireless unit
TIM Participações and rival carrier Oi SA.
Brazil's government has no preferred model for consolidation
of the country's telecom market, a source told Reuters on
Thursday, leaving behind the days when Brazilian telecom company
Oi SA was held up as a "national champion".
* Creditor banks have been given by way of guarantee against a
2011 loan the whole share capital of Metroweb, the fibre optic
group in which Telecom Italia is interested, Il Sole 24 Ore
reported. The agreement with the banks envisages the total or
partial repayment of the loan in the case of change of control.
WORLD DUTY FREE
France's Lagardère has joined the race to acquire
a majority of Italy's airport retailer World Duty Free, which
belongs to the Benetton family, sources familiar with the
situation said.
ENEL
Endesa Chile said on Thursday it was suspending the
development of its $1.4 billion Punta Alcalde coal-fired power
project and its associated transmission line, knocking more than
3 percent off its share price. Endesa Chile is an Enel unit.
* Latin American power company Enersis, controlled by
Enel, said late on Thursday that its net profit fell 7.3 percent
in 2014 versus a year earlier due to multimillion dollar
provisions at its generating unit Endesa Chile.
MAIRE TECNIMONT, ENEL
Maire Tecnimont said in a statement on Friday that it would
receive $118.5 million from Endesa Chile to settle a dispute
over a contract for a project in the Latin American country.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo reported on
Thursday a 5.9 percent rise in 2014 revenues to 1.332 billion
euros, matching analyst estimates, lifted by growth across all
its markets except Japan.
* Barclays raised its price target on the stock to 29 euros
from 24 euros. The rating is 'overweight.'
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
The controlling shareholder of Italy's Brunello Cucinelli
completed the sale of a 5.14 percent stake in the luxury
cashmere maker on Thursday to raise 62.89 million
euros.
* FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Investment banks working on the stock market listing of the
car maker's Ferrari unit have yet to decide whether London or
Milan should be the secondary listing venue on top of New York,
Il Sole 24 Ore reported. It added there were liquidity concerns
that could lead Fiat to postpone the secondary listing of the
luxury sports car brand until after a planned Ferrari spin-off.
CNH INDUSTRIAL
The tractor and trucks maker will not consider any
divestitures to strengthen its balance sheet, Chief Executive
Richard Tobin said on Thursday.
* BANCA ETRURIA
The bank's board meets on Friday, MF reported.
AZIMUT
The fund manager said on Thursday it had completed the
acquisition of 55 percent of private equity company Futurimpresa
SGR. The deal was done via a 2.5 million euro reserved capital
hike.
FINMECCANICA
Expected to hold meeting with trade unions on industrial
plan.
