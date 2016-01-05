The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

PUBLIC FINANCES

Italy posted a state sector budget surplus of 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in December, 4.9 billion euros lower than the surplus posted in Dec. 2014, squeezed by a repurchase of debt issued by its regions and higher spending in some areas.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 18.65 percent in December from a year earlier to 109,395 vehicles, the transport ministry said on Monday. FCA's market share rose to 29.46 percent in December from 27.85 percent the previous month, Reuters calculations showed.

Fiat Chrysler is working with Google on a new generation of driverless and clean cars, Corriere della Sera said.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy's antitrust authority said on Monday it had extended to July 31, 2016 a deadline to complete an investigation into whether Italy's biggest telecoms group was complying with a request by the regulator to grant competitors equal access to its fixed-line network.

Grupo Oi is talking to China Development Bank over a $1.2 bln loan to buy Tim Participacoes, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing rumours from Brazil.

* ANSALDO STS

Two shareholder funds have written a letter to market watchdog Consob calling a statement by the company that its board had not reached a majority on a vote over the fairness of a bid launched by Japan's Hitachi misleading. THe two funds claim 6 out of 9 board members judged the bid price insufficient, the paper said.

Ansaldo STS said on Tuesday it had won a contract worth $31.5 million with Los Angeles transport authority.

* CIR

Italian infrastructure fund F2i has tabled an offer for the stake owned by Ardian in Italian holding group CIR's healthcare unit KOS, Il Sole 24 Ore said. A structured offer should be made before the end of January, it said. CR owns 51.2 percent of KOS, Ardian the rest.

* PARMALAT

In 2016, Lactalis, which owns 83.3 percent of Parmalat, could decide to launch a bid on the shares it does not own and delist the dairy company, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

GO INTERNET

The Internet and telephone services provider said on Monday its active clients rose 36 percent last year to 31,356.

LEONE FILM GROUP

The film company said on Monday it had signed a commercial agreement with pay-TV group Sky Italia for the licensing of 39 movies in the three years through June 2019.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................