The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
POLITICS
Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi pledged to
relaunch his Forza Italia party this year and force out the
centre-left government of Matteo Renzi, according to an
interview with daily Il Giornale on Saturday.
ECONOMY
OECD releases November composite leading indicator (1100
GMT).
Bank of Italy releases December data on European Central
Bank funding to Italian banks.
DEBT
Italy's Treasury said on Friday it would sell up to 6.75
billion euros of BTPs at a mid-month auction on Jan.
13.
The European Commission is ready for a "further engagement"
with the Italian authorities on its reform of the banking sector
that includes a project to set up a bad bank to help its lenders
shed non performing loans, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday.
In an interview with Corriere on Sunday, European Commission
Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis added that the EU was in close
contact with Italian authorities to find solutions in line with
EU rules.
COMPANIES
SNAM
Italian state lender CDP is considering whether to merge
Italy's two top gas distributors with joint assets of roughly 8
billion euros as the sector gears up for major reform, four
people familiar with the matter said. CDP controls Italy's
biggest gas distributor Italgas through gas grid operator
Snam.
The gas grid operator appointed former Eni executive Marco
Alvera as its new chief operating officer, it said on
Friday.
ENI, SAIPEM
In a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir
Putin, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has asked for Italy's
involvement in the North Stream II pipeline project, Corriere
della Sera and Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. This collaboration
could involve Italian companies winning contracts to help build
the pipeline or taking a stake in the consortium working on the
project, the papers said, but added it was early days. Rome did
not confirm the news when contacted by Reuters.
(*) La Stampa adds on Monday that Russia's Putin asked for
Italy's involvement in the project as a way to dissolve
controversy over the project with the European Union. The idea
could involve an Italian company becoming a shareholder in North
Stream and in turn Russia's Rosneft would take a stake in
Saipem, the paper added.
In a letter to Renzi, unions warned about the impact on jobs
of a potential sale of Eni's chemical business Versalis to U.S.
investment firm SK Capital, according to Il Messaggero on
Sunday. A meeting between Eni, the unions and the government is
scheduled for Tuesday, the paper added.
(*) UNICREDIT
If CEO Federico Ghizzoni's plan to turn the lender around
fails, he may become chairman and the company could get a new
CEO, the Financial Times said on Monday, citing a senior banker.
The paper names Andrea Orcel, head of investment banking at UBS
, and Giampiero Maioli, senior officer at Credit Agricole in
Italy, as names of possible successors that are circulating.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The lender said it had raised $1.5 billion on the U.S.
market through a subordinated tier 2 benchmark bond
issue.
The bond issues attracted demand for 3.5 billion euros, Il
Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday, citing the bank's CFO.
(*) Former Italian finance ministers Fabrizio Saccomanni and
Vittorio Grilli are being considered as replacements for
Giovanni Bazoli, chairman of the lender's supervisory board,
when the latter steps down in the spring and the bank is
expected to move to a single board structure, the Financial
Times said on Monday, citing insiders.
CorrierEconomia says that for the sake of continuity, Gian
Maria Gros-Pietro seems the strongest candidate to for the
chairmanship post after the governance overhaul.
BANCA ETRURIA, FOUR RESCUED BANKS
It cannot be excluded that some of the retail bondholders
who lost their savings after the rescue of four Italian banks
may be reimbursed in full, Claudio De Vincenti, an
undersecretary at the prime minister's office, told Corriere
della Sera in an interview. He added that more money could be
allocated to the compensation fund in future beyond the current
100 million euros.
The prosecutors in Rome are verifying whether market
regulator Consob had provided adequate supervision over the sale
of subordinated bonds of the four rescued banks, Il Sole 24 Ore
said on Saturday.
UBI could be interested in CariFerrara, CorrierEconomia said
on Monday.
(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
The carmaker on Monday will take the wraps off its
next-generation minivan, betting that a sleeker design and a
plug-in hybrid model will appeal to a wave of young Americans
having babies and revive a product line that suffered a 30
percent sales slump last year.
(*) FERRARI
The bond the luxury carmaker plans to issue this quarter
could be for up to a billion, CorriereEconomia said on Monday,
without specifying the currency of the issue.
(*) GENERALI
Switzerland's Zurich Insurance will soon name Mario Greco,
Generali's chief executive, as its next CEO, the SonntagsZeitung
paper reported without identifying its sources. Greco has been
named in the media before as a likely candidate to succeed
Martin Senn, who quit last month. Both Generali and Zurich
Insurance declined to comment.
(*) CREDEM
The lender is not interested in mergers and does not have
any open dossiers at the moment, although it remains flexible
and reactive, Director General Adolfo Bizzocchi told
Affari&Finanza, adding that the company's 2015 result would be
higher than the previous year and promising a dividend that
would "not be symbolic".
(*) BANCA GENERALI
The company reported net inflows for December of 687 million
euros.
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Board meeting on preliminary FY results.
ENEL GREEN POWER
Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT).
ENEL
Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1600 GMT).
TELECOM ITALIA
Fastweb plans to use Telecom Italia's network to offer
mobile telephone services instead of that of 3 Italia as it
seeks to boost its offering, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.
After non-binding offers from Cellnex-F2i, Ei Towers and
American Tower for a 45 percent stake in Telecom Italia's tower
unit Inwit, a deal is expected by June, La Stampa said on
Saturday.
TOD'S
Proxy adviser Glass Lewis recommended that Tod's
shareholders vote in favour of a private placement of new shares
linked to Roger Vivier purchase.
ITALCEMENTI, ITALMOBILIARE
Italcementi will realise a capital gain of 140 million euros
from the sale of its non-cemment assets to Italmobiliare, Il
Messaggero said on Saturday.
HERA
Board meeting to approve new five-year industrial plan to
2019, followed by conference call presentation (1430 GMT).
TERNA
Expected to release December power consumption on Jan. 11 or
Jan. 12.
M&A
Britain's Schroders has started talks with Italy's Banca
Leonardo regarding a possible "alliance", but it could still
take months to agree on a deal, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
The paper adds that Schroders could buy 70 percent of Banca
Leonardo, while the remaining 30 pct would remain in the hands
of current shareholders.
