The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
Rome, Senate Finance and Treasury Committee meets on Economy
Ministry participation in the capital of state railways Ferrovie
dello Stato (1500 GMT).
Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks before
Chamber of Deputies (1200 GMT) and before Senate Transport
Committee (1930 GMT) on state railways Ferrovie dello Stato
privatisation.
Rome, Economic Development Ministry holds meeting on
Versalis chemical business with Minister Federica Guidi, Eni
CEO Claudio Descalzi, trade unions (1500 GMT).
Rome, trade unions due to meet Roberto Nicastro, Chairman of
the four banks born out of the four lenders Italy rescued from
bankruptcy in November.
DEBT
Treasury sells 7.0 billion euros 12-month BOT bills.
Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT
UniCredit said on Monday it will book a 200 million euro
charge after clinching a deal to sell its Ukraine business to
ABH Holdings in exchange for a minority stake in the
Luxembourg-based investment group.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italian market watchdog Consob will ban short-selling of
shares in Italy's third-largest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena
for the entire trading session on Jan. 12.
(*) Sales by Banco BTG Pactual could be one reason
behind the steep drop recorded on Monday by shares in Monte dei
Paschi and Banca Carige, la Repubblica reported.
BANCA CARIGE
Banca Carige said on Monday it believed the fall in its
share price on Monday was due to speculative market moves not
linked to the group's operating performance.
(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE
A merger of equals between Banca Popolare di Milano and
Banco Popolare is the favourite option at the moment, MF said.
Although negotiations could intensify in coming weeks, the paper
said it was unlikely Popolare di Milano would be ready to have
the deal approved at a shareholder meeting scheduled for April.
That meeting might be postponed by three months to give it more
time to finalise a deal, it said.
FIAT CHRYSLER
Fiat Chrysler's Jeep Chief Executive Mike Manley on Monday
said the SUV brand will announce next month its first sales in
India, where volumes will be low for the first few years.
(*) The U.S. government and a group of leading global automakers
are set to announce a ground-breaking voluntary agreement at the
Detroit auto show on Friday aimed at dramatically improving the
industry's safety, according to company officials.
(*) ANSALDO STS
Italy's market watchdog Consob will likely decide at the end
of January or the beginning of February on a possible increase
of the price for a mandatory takeover on Ansaldo STS by Japan's
Hitachi, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing financial
sources.
GENERALI
Grupo BTG Pactual SA is in talks to sell its
majority stake in Brazilian insurer Pan Seguros, with Axa
, MetLife and Generali among firms bidding,
sources familiar with the matter said.
(*) SIAS, SIAS
The two companies have signed a shareholders' agreement
regarding their investment in Brazil's toll road operator
EcoRodovias Infraestrutura & Logistica SA, they said
in a joint statement late on Monday.
ENEL, ENEL GREEN POWER
Shareholders of the two companies approved merger plans on
Monday which will see Enel buying the 31 percent of shares in
its renewable energy unit it does not own. The details had
already been revealed late last year.
JUVENTUS
Chairman Andrea Agnelli attends conference on "Financial
Fair Play" (1400 GMT) in Milan.
A2A
Extension of its binding offer for LGH ends.
