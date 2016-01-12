The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Rome, Senate Finance and Treasury Committee meets on Economy Ministry participation in the capital of state railways Ferrovie dello Stato (1500 GMT).

Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks before Chamber of Deputies (1200 GMT) and before Senate Transport Committee (1930 GMT) on state railways Ferrovie dello Stato privatisation.

Rome, Economic Development Ministry holds meeting on Versalis chemical business with Minister Federica Guidi, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi, trade unions (1500 GMT).

Rome, trade unions due to meet Roberto Nicastro, Chairman of the four banks born out of the four lenders Italy rescued from bankruptcy in November.

DEBT

Treasury sells 7.0 billion euros 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

UniCredit said on Monday it will book a 200 million euro charge after clinching a deal to sell its Ukraine business to ABH Holdings in exchange for a minority stake in the Luxembourg-based investment group.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italian market watchdog Consob will ban short-selling of shares in Italy's third-largest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena for the entire trading session on Jan. 12. (*) Sales by Banco BTG Pactual could be one reason behind the steep drop recorded on Monday by shares in Monte dei Paschi and Banca Carige, la Repubblica reported.

BANCA CARIGE

Banca Carige said on Monday it believed the fall in its share price on Monday was due to speculative market moves not linked to the group's operating performance.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE

A merger of equals between Banca Popolare di Milano and Banco Popolare is the favourite option at the moment, MF said. Although negotiations could intensify in coming weeks, the paper said it was unlikely Popolare di Milano would be ready to have the deal approved at a shareholder meeting scheduled for April. That meeting might be postponed by three months to give it more time to finalise a deal, it said.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler's Jeep Chief Executive Mike Manley on Monday said the SUV brand will announce next month its first sales in India, where volumes will be low for the first few years. (*) The U.S. government and a group of leading global automakers are set to announce a ground-breaking voluntary agreement at the Detroit auto show on Friday aimed at dramatically improving the industry's safety, according to company officials.

(*) ANSALDO STS

Italy's market watchdog Consob will likely decide at the end of January or the beginning of February on a possible increase of the price for a mandatory takeover on Ansaldo STS by Japan's Hitachi, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing financial sources.

GENERALI

Grupo BTG Pactual SA is in talks to sell its majority stake in Brazilian insurer Pan Seguros, with Axa , MetLife and Generali among firms bidding, sources familiar with the matter said.

(*) SIAS, SIAS

The two companies have signed a shareholders' agreement regarding their investment in Brazil's toll road operator EcoRodovias Infraestrutura & Logistica SA, they said in a joint statement late on Monday.

ENEL, ENEL GREEN POWER

Shareholders of the two companies approved merger plans on Monday which will see Enel buying the 31 percent of shares in its renewable energy unit it does not own. The details had already been revealed late last year.

JUVENTUS

Chairman Andrea Agnelli attends conference on "Financial Fair Play" (1400 GMT) in Milan.

A2A

Extension of its binding offer for LGH ends.

