The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

GENERAL

European Investment Bank Deputy Chairman Dario Scannapieco holds news conference on "EIB Group in Italy in 2015" in Rome(0930 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November industrial output data (0900 GMT).

Reuters releases Q4 Italian economy poll (1220 GMT).

Standard & Poor's holds annual news conference to present analysis on Europe's macroeconomic situation in Milan (0930 GMT).

DEBT (*) Italy's government bonds will have a better performance than the German Bunds and French Oat, Oliver Eichmann, co-head of fixed income asset management of Deutsche Bank told Il Sole 24 Ore.

COMPANIES (*) ITALIAN BANKS

The Italian government has submitted to the European Commission an informal proposal regarding setting up private vehicles that would take on banks' non-performing loans, Il Sole 24 Ore. The European Commission is ready to get involved on this project with Italy, a Commission's spokesman told the paper. According to the paper the plan could be put in place in the next few weeks.

UBI, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO,

BANCO POPOLARE, MONTE DEI PASCHI

The bank's management met its advisers on Wednesday after reports merger talks between rival Banco Popolare and Popolare di Milano were gaining traction, source closes to the matter said. (*) The bank's top executives had a meeting also with the management of Banca Popolare di Milano on Wednesday, several newspapers said, adding UBI has sweetened a proposal to merge with the Milan-based bank. (*) Banco Popolare is still in pole position to merge with Banca Popolare di Milano, according to il Messaggero. (*) If UBI Banca fails to merge with Banca Popolare di Milano, it will look at the possibility to tie up with Monte dei Paschi, la Repubblica reported, adding the bank is also interested in buying rescued Banca Carife.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI's top shareholder, U.S.-based investment firm Fintech Advisory, is not selling down its 4.5 percent stake in the bank, a source close to Fintech told Reuters on Wednesday.

(*) GENERALI

The insurer will streamline its business in France after having completed a reorganisation in Italy and Germany, MF reporsted.

SAIPEM

The group is one of the contenders for the Nord Stream II pipeline contract, the head of project-leader Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Wednesday.

BANCO POPOLARE

The bank said in a statement a damage claim against it by real estate company Porta Vittoria for more than 500 million euros had no legal basis.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank's top shareholder Compagnia di San Paolo is in no hurry to reduce its stake to around 6 percent from 9.4 percent now in line with regulatory requirements, chairman Luca Remmert said on Wednesday. It has until April 2018 to do so, and will present its disposal plan to the economy ministry by April 22, Remmert said.

ANSALDO STS

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

TERNA

Expected to release December power consumption on Jan. 14 or Jan. 15.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................