ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases November data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

COMPANIES

BANKS

Italy has presented a new proposal to the European Commission to help its banks offload bad loans and hopes it will be approved soon, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday. * Il Sole 24 Ore quoted an unnamed EU official as saying the new Italian proposal was short on details.

UBI, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE

UBI is offering improved terms to Banca Popolare di Milano as it seeks to trump a rival bid from Banco Popolare and create Italy's third-largest lender, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* BANCA POPOLARE DELL' EMILIA ROMAGNA

The idea of a tie-up with a Milanese bank is off the table, the lender is now looking at a possible combination with Credito Valtellinese and Banca Popolare di Sondrio, CEO Alessandro Vandelli told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.

He said that the bank will hold a shareholder meeting to vote in the fourth quarter on the conversion into a joint-stock company.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Milan prosecutors have concluded an investigation into allegations against the bank of false accounting, market manipulation and misleading of regulators. Monte dei Paschi, Nomura and Deutsche Bank are all target of the probe, along with 13 officials from the three lenders.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES * European car sales rose 9.2 percent last year, thanks to higher demand for German brands and Jeep sport utility vehicles, data showed on Friday, but the recovery remained fragile, with overall volumes still below pre-crisis levels. Sales were up 15.9 percent in the month of December, with the FCA group recording a 16.4 percent increase.

Shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles fell by more than 10 percent in Milan on Thursday after the owner of two Chicago-area dealerships filed a lawsuit accusing the company of inflating sales, adding to the legal woes hitting the sector.

ANSALDO STS

The company reported a preliminary net result of 93 million euros for 2015, up 15.3 percent on the previous year.

TELECOM ITALIA

Arnaud De Puyfontaine, the chief executive at Vivendi, Telecom Italia's top shareholder, will appear at a hearing before Italy's Senate on Tuesday.

AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI

Chairman Enrico Postacchini attends news conference to present "Shuttle Rimini - Bologna Airport" in Bologna (1100 GMT).

ENI

News conference to present "Eni Diesel +" (1030 GMT).

INNOVATEC, GRUPPO GREEN POWER

GGP Holding Srl, controlled by Innovatec, ends full takeover offer on Gruppo Green Power shares.

