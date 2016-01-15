The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases December final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases November data on public finances,
state borrowing and debt.
COMPANIES
BANKS
Italy has presented a new proposal to the European
Commission to help its banks offload bad loans and hopes it will
be approved soon, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on
Thursday.
* Il Sole 24 Ore quoted an unnamed EU official as saying the
new Italian proposal was short on details.
UBI, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO
POPOLARE
UBI is offering improved terms to Banca Popolare di Milano
as it seeks to trump a rival bid from Banco Popolare and create
Italy's third-largest lender, three sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
* BANCA POPOLARE DELL' EMILIA ROMAGNA
The idea of a tie-up with a Milanese bank is off the table,
the lender is now looking at a possible combination with Credito
Valtellinese and Banca Popolare di Sondrio, CEO
Alessandro Vandelli told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.
He said that the bank will hold a shareholder meeting to
vote in the fourth quarter on the conversion into a joint-stock
company.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Milan prosecutors have concluded an investigation into
allegations against the bank of false accounting, market
manipulation and misleading of regulators. Monte dei Paschi,
Nomura and Deutsche Bank are all target of the probe, along with
13 officials from the three lenders.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
* European car sales rose 9.2 percent last year, thanks to
higher demand for German brands and Jeep sport utility vehicles,
data showed on Friday, but the recovery remained fragile, with
overall volumes still below pre-crisis levels. Sales were up
15.9 percent in the month of December, with the FCA group
recording a 16.4 percent increase.
Shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles fell by more than 10
percent in Milan on Thursday after the owner of two Chicago-area
dealerships filed a lawsuit accusing the company of inflating
sales, adding to the legal woes hitting the sector.
ANSALDO STS
The company reported a preliminary net result of 93 million
euros for 2015, up 15.3 percent on the previous
year.
TELECOM ITALIA
Arnaud De Puyfontaine, the chief executive at Vivendi,
Telecom Italia's top shareholder, will appear at a hearing
before Italy's Senate on Tuesday.
AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI
Chairman Enrico Postacchini attends news conference to
present "Shuttle Rimini - Bologna Airport" in Bologna (1100
GMT).
ENI
News conference to present "Eni Diesel +" (1030 GMT).
INNOVATEC, GRUPPO GREEN POWER
GGP Holding Srl, controlled by Innovatec, ends full takeover
offer on Gruppo Green Power shares.
