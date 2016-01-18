The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases November global foreign trade data (0900
GMT).
BANKS
The European Central Bank is quizzing a number of euro zone
banks about their high levels of non-performing loans, an ECB
spokesman said on Sunday, as it ramps up efforts to tackle the
region's mountain of bad debt.
IRAN AND OIL
Iran's emergence from economic sanctions will help Europe to
diversify its energy supplies, but the Islamic Republic will
need to invest at least $150 billion in infrastructure to become
a major producer, the head of Italy's oil producer Eni, Claudio
Descalzi, said on Sunday.
COMPANIES
Consob presents report on the corporate governance of
Italian listed companies with President Giuseppe Vegas (1600
GMT).
AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA
Strategic Capital Advisors - a fund controlled by Italian
family Bonomi which owns 10.5 percent of the airport operator -
bought another 0.47 percent in the group last month, according
to a filing published on Friday. In parallel investment fund
Amber Capital, which has a 15.1 pct stake in the group, bought
another 0.08 percent.
MEDIASET
Investigators at Italy's antitrust authority said Sky Italia
and Mediaset violated competition laws in 2014 by divvying up
Serie A soccer rights and excluding new entrants, according to a
Sunday newspaper report that was confirmed by a source.
Inspectors have written a report of their findings, but
there has been no ruling on whether rules were broken. First the
parties involved will be called to respond to the findings
before a panel on Feb. 16, after which the regulator will
announce its ruling.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The cooperative bank holds a board meeting on Monday. An
update on merger talks with Banco Popolare, which are
at an advanced stage, may be discussed although they are not on
the agenda.
TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom's mobile unit could become a magnet that brings
together other middle-sized mobile companies around Europe to
create a large group, CEO Marco Patuano said in an interview
with La Repubblica newspaper on Sunday.
He also said that partnering with fibre optic company
Metroweb to build a broadband network in Italy will depend on
whether it would create conflicts with regulators.
On Saturday, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, without citing anyone,
that French media group Vivendi would gradually increase its
stake in Italy's biggest phone group to 25 percent from 21.39
percent currently.
UNICREDIT
The lender plans no further asset sales after it closes a
deal to shed its Ukrainian business this year, Chief Executive
Officer Federico Ghizzoni said on Sunday.
(*) Ghizzoni added he was confident about the prospects for this
year after the lender recorded strong results in its corporate
and investment banking unit in the second half of 2015, up on
the previous six months. He also reiterated the bank had no need
for a capital increase.
A2A
Italy's biggest regional utility is ready to take stakes in
other municipal and regional utility companies, company chairman
Giovanni Valotti said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore on
Sunday.
(*) SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Chief Executive Michele Norsa said on Sunday he expects
revenues to grow this year at a rate at least twice as fast as
the global economy, helped by the fashion group's geographic
expansion and an acceleration in the online sector.
SEAT PG
The online group, which merged recently with Italiaonline,
said on Friday it expects its EBITDA margin to be 25-30 percent
at the end of 2018, up from 9 percent at the end of last year.
RAI WAY
Ends granting free shares.
TERNA
Expected to release December power consumption.
METHORIOS CAPITAL
The company said on Friday that CEO and member of the board
of directors Luca Perconti resigned from his positions for
personal reasons.
IPO, COIMA RES, IDEA RE
Italian real estate groups Coima RES and Idea RE will have
to restart their IPO process from scratch if they don't start
the initial public offerings by the end of this month, la
Repubblica said on Monday in its Affari&Finanza section.
IPO, POP VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI
The CEO of Banca Popolare di Vicenza wants to move forward
by 2-3 weeks a planned cash call and an initial public offering,
la Repubblica said on Monday in its Affari&Finanza section.
