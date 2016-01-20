The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
ECONOMY
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends conference on
public administration and expenditure in Rome (1000 GMT).
Cabinet meeting on public administration law decree after
vote on reforms (2000 GMT).
Banking association ABI holds Executive Committee meeting in
Rome (0900 GMT).
Lending by Italian banks to households and companies rose in
the last two months of 2015 after falling for 42 months in a
row, Italian banking association ABI said on
Tuesday.
COMPANIES
(*) SAIPEM
The group and its banks will likely discuss a planned 3.5
billion euro cash call on Wednesday, Il Sole 24 Ore reported,
adding a board meeting on Thursday would take a decision on the
price of the rights issue. The market watchdog's green light on
the rights issue is expected on Friday, the paper said.
BANKS
A request by the European Central Bank for more information
on Italian banks' bad loans triggered a second day of steep
share falls as investors worried that lenders will be forced to
make heavy writedowns on soured debt.
For a table of bad loans at Italian banks
The European Commission has asked Italy to provide further
details of a plan to tackle bank bad loans it presented last
week, and it is ready to work with Rome on the issue, a European
source said on Tuesday.
Europe's banks have not yet built up the capital buffers
needed to comply with new EU rules which will impose losses on
creditors of a failing bank before any public money can be used
to rescue it, an EU official said on Tuesday.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
(*) A fall in deposits at Italy's Monte dei Paschi has been
"limited" and revenues in the last quarter of last year rose
compared with the previous three months and the same period a
year earlier, the bank's chief executive said on
Wednesday.
Italian market watchdog Consob extended a ban on short
selling of shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to the end
of the Jan. 21 trading session.
The Monte Dei Paschi foundation shareholder in a statement
confirmed its trust in the bank's management, adding the share
losses the lender suffered over the past two days were without
any "objective justification".
(*) UBI, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO
POPOLARE
UBI would like to first merge with Popolare di Milano and
then seek a tie-up with Monte dei Paschi, Corriere della Sera
said in an unsourced report, adding UBI might also choose to
first go after troubled Monte dei Paschi.
(*) FINMECCANICA
The contract for the defence group to sell 28 Eurofighter
jets to Kuwait could be unblocked soon, the MF said.
TELECOM ITALIA
Vivendi's investment in Telecom Italia is not a point of
entry for French telecoms group Orange into the Italian group,
the CEO of the media group said on Tuesday, shooting down talk
that it could facilitate a tie-up between the two telecom
companies.
UNICREDIT
The lender's central and eastern Europe chief said the
company would concentrate on organic growth in the
region. ReutersReuters1
ENI
The energy group said its board had approved possible
issuance of one or more bonds for institutional investors for a
total of up to 2 billion euros.
Italy's constitutional court gave the green light on Tuesday
to a national referendum on the duration of oil and gas drilling
concessions in the country, muddying the waters for companies
operating in the sector.
DAMIANI
News conference with Chairman Guido Damiani to present a new
design project (1030 GMT).
IPO, SIA
Payment processing group SIA has launched a beauty contest
to select a global coordinator for its planned initial public
offering, two sources close to the matter said on
Tuesday.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................