ECONOMY

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends presentation of new library in Rome (1100 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 26.

COMPANIES

SAIPEM

The Italian oil services group will price a rights issue of up to 3.5 billion euros on Thursday as tumbling oil prices continue to batter its shares, fuelling concerns a steep discount could be needed to win over investors.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender's shares closed down 22.2 percent on Wednesday at a fresh all-time low of 0.51 euros.

BANCA POPOLARE

Italy market watchdog Consob said on Wednesday it had banned short-selling of shares in Banco Popolare for the entire trading session on Jan. 21.

ENEL

Ends buyback offer of 1.5 billion euros 5.25 percent June 2017 bond and 750 million euros 4.75 percent June 2018 bond (0900 GMT).

Conference call on "2016-2023: new regulatory period for electricity distribution in Italy" (1645 GMT).

TOD'S

Board meeting on preliminary FY results followed by conference call.

