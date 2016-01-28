The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
POLITICS
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Wednesday defeated
two no-confidence motions brought by the opposition in
parliament, which has accused the government of having a
conflict of interest during the rescue of four small banks last
year.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases December wage inflation data (0900 GMT).
Cabinet meeting on bad debts measures and small cooperative
banks' reform (1600 GMT).
Luxembourg for Finance holds seminar with Luxemburg Finance
Minister Pierre Gramegna in Milan (0900 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 1.75-2.25 billion euros of 0.65 percent
5-year BTP bonds due Nov. 1, 2020; 2.5-3.0 billion euros of 2.0
percent 10-year BTP bonds due Dec. 1, 2025; 1.25-1.75 billion
euros of CCTeu bonds due Dec. 15, 2022. Subscriptions close at
1000 GMT.
COMPANIES
(*) BAD BANK
The Treasury published technical details on how to calculate
the price of guarantees on securitisation of non-performing
loans as part of the bad bank scheme agreed with Brussels.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, UBI BANCA
, BANCO POPOLARE, POPOLARE DI MILANO
Monte Paschi holds a board meeting on Thursday on
preliminary 2015 results.
Italian authorities seeking to strengthen Monte dei Paschi
di Siena are exploring a merger with UBI and Banca Popolare di
Milano to create a national banking champion, sources close to
the matter said.
(*) During the meeting with Italy's economy minister, Banca
Popolare di Milano CEO Giuseppe Castagna said he was perplexed
by the possibility of a three-way merger with UBI and Monte dei
Paschi, while UBI CEO Vctor Massiah asked for guarantees to
protect his bank in case of a merger, according to Il Sole 24
Ore.
FIAT CHRYSLER
Fiat Chrysler CFO Richard Palmer said on Wednesday he saw
capex at 9.5-10 billion euros in 2017 and 2018 versus 8.5-9
billion euros forecast for 2016.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plans to stop building its own
small and medium-sized cars in the United States, and turn more
capital and capacity toward trucks and sport utility vehicles,
the automaker's chief executive said.
Fiat Chrysler boss Sergio Marchionne has already achieved
the near-impossible, turning around Chrysler, cutting debt and
spinning off Ferrari at a luxury valuation.
The carmaker raised the financial targets of its turnaround
plan on Wednesday following a better-than-expected performance
in North America and Europe and strong sales of its Jeep
SUVs.
GENERALI
The insurer said on Wednesday CEO Greco's decision to step
down was not related to any criticism or conflict with the
shareholders. Greco says 2015 results will be good, on track to
meet 2018 targets.
(*) Philippe Donnet, CEO of Generali Italia, is in the pole
position to become the new chief executive of the parent group,
La Stampa said. Other possible names include finance director
Alberto Minali, head of Generali Deutschland Giovanni Liverani,
head of Generali Espana Monica Mondardini and Sergio Balbinot,
the paper added.
(*) The insurer's shareholders Caltagirone and Leonardo del
Vecchio could also ask for a new chairman, some papers said,
mentioning Paolo Scaroni and Tommaso Cucciani as possible names.
TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL
Telecom Italia holds a board meeting.
(*) The government is working on a solution for broadband
development that would involve Telecom Italia, Enel and
Metroweb, the MF said.
(*) STMMICROELECTRONICS
The company is ready to put $2.1 billion on the table for
possible acquisitions, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
(*) SNAM
Snam is being advised by UniCredit on the possibility of
buying a minority stake in Austria's Gas Connect Austria
transmission group, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing market rumours.
MASSIMO ZANETTI GROUP
The coffee maker said on Wednesday its board had authorised
the acquisition of Segafredo Zanetti Worldwide Italia owned by
its chairman and CEO Massimo Zanetti for 2.8 million euros
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Board meeting on preliminary FY results (press release after
market closing).
