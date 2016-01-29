The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases December producer prices (0900 GMT).
Reuters releases December asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).
Monza, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends conference
on "Taxation, Business and Employment. Conflict or Dialogue for
Growth?" (1700 GMT).
Milan, Reform Minister Maria Elena Boschi attends lesson on
Italian institutional reforms at Cattolica University (1000
GMT).
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
* The lender has no tie-up options on the table at the moment
even though a merger with UBI Banca would make sense
industrially, the Monte dei Paschi CEO said in a newspaper
interview on Friday. Multiple tie ups would be complex, he said.
Chairman Massimo Tononi attends round-table discussion on
"Wine as Strategic Economic Asset of Italian Territories" in
Siena (1700 GMT).
The Tuscan lender posted an annual profit for the first time
in five years on Thursday, helped by a change in the way it
booked a controversial derivative trade.
There are no new factors that can explain the recent
performance of the stock, the CEO of Monte Paschi Fabrizio Viola
told Italian broadcaster SKY news on Thursday. The bank is in
good shape, Viola said, adding the scheme approved by the
government to help banks offload their bad loans was a step in
the right direction. He did not specify whether the lender would
join the scheme.
BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Merger talks between Italian cooperative lenders Banco
Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano took a big step forward on
Thursday when Rome backed a tie-up.
* A tie-up of the two lenders is expected to be signed by
mid-February, Il Sole 24 Ore said, while Il Messaggero said the
ECB had given its blessing to the deal.
ITALIAN BANKS
Italy's scheme for helping domestic banks sell off their bad
loans should be in place by April, with the government not
expected to limit the amount of debt that the state will
guarantee, a senior Treasury official told Reuters on Thursday.
* ENI
The managing director of SK Capital told Ansa on Thursday
the US fund was interested in buying a stake in Eni's chemical
unit Versalis, as reported by papers.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
The Italian luxury goods group reported a 7.4 percent rise
in 2015 revenues as favourable currency moves helped to offset
weakness in its biggest market, Asia, as well as in North
America.
CNH INDUSTRIAL
Board meeting on Q4 and FY results; followed by conference
call (1530 GMT).
LUXOTTICA
Board meeting on preliminary FY results.
