The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Foreign Affairs Minister Emma Bonino addresses parliament on Wednesday on U.S. spying reports.

EURO ZONE

Germany's Angela Merkel will meet European leaders in Berlin on Wednesday to discuss how to tackle chronic youth unemployment, in a summit that critics are calling a pre-election public relations exercise.

ITALIAN GOVERNMENT BONDS

A proposed tax on financial transactions in Europe could be scaled down for certain products, the EU's top tax official said on Tuesday.

The EU's commissioner in charge of tax policy said that he would prefer lowering the tax rate for certain types of trading such as in government bonds, rather than exempting them from the levy.

* Italian insurers hold 11 percent of Italian debt, data from industry association ANIA show.

ECONOMIC DATA

* Foreign direct investments into Italy fell by a massive 70 percent in 2012 to 10 billion euros from 34 billion euros, data from big business lobby Confindustria show.

Markit releases June service Pmi data on Wednesday.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Hutchison Whampoa is losing patience with Telecom Italia over lack of progress on a proposed merger of their Italian mobile phone units, people familiar with the talks said on Tuesday, casting doubt on prospects for a deal.

Telecom Italia's CEO addresses parliament committee on infrastructure.

* MEDIASET

Italian broadcaster Mediaset expects advertising revenue to grow 3 percent in July after almost two years of declining sales, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

SAIPEM

The Italian oil service group said on Tuesday its drilling rig Perro Negro 6 sank and one of the 103 crew members was missing due to the collapsing of the seabed while the rig was being positioned on location between the coasts of Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

* FINMECCANICA

Former Italian police chief Gianni De Gennaro is the frontrunner to become the new chairman of Finmeccanica, several Italian newspapers said without quoting sources. Shareholders meet on Thursday to decide. The chairmanship has been vacant since Alessandro Pansa replace Giuseppe Orsi in February as Chief Executive following Orsi's arrest.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Tuesday it offered to buy-back senior notes for up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.96 billion).

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Banco Santander chairman Emilio Botin is set to be questioned as a witness to alleged fraud and corruption at the Tuscan lender on Wednesday, sources close the investigation said.

UNIPOL

The regional administrative court of Lazio holds a hearing on Unipol's appeal against conditions laid down by country's competition watchdog following its takeover of peer Fondiaria-SAI.

INDESIT

Indesit meets with labour unions on Wednesday at Industry Ministry to discuss planned layoffs which would cut one-third of the Italian workforce of the white goods company.

ALITALIA

Alitalia holds news conference on Wednesday with CEO Gabriele Torchio to present 2013/2016 industrial plan.

A2A

Italy's biggest regional utility placed on Tuesday a seven-year bond worth 500 million euros. At the same tine, A2A launched a buy-back of its 500-million-euro notes due 2014 and 1-billion-euro notes due 2016, the company said on Tuesday.

* The company said it was selling five small run-of-river plants to BKW for 38 million euros, with a possible additional 1.6 million euros subject to certain conditions by the end of next year. The transaction will be completed by July 5, 2013.

