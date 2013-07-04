The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
POLITICS
* In 2014 Italy will be allowed to spend an additional
amount of at least 6 billion euros to spur growth after the
European Commission decided to relax fiscal rules on
infrastructure spending, Territorial Cohesion Minister Carlo
Trigilia told La Stampa on Thursday.
Italy will consider paying a backlog of tens of billions of
euros of overdue bills to companies more quickly in an attempt
to stimulate a still-stagnant economy, Economy Minister Fabrizio
Saccomanni told parliament on Wednesday.
International Monetary Fund holds news conference in Rome on
Thursday at the end of visit to Italy.
ECONOMIC DATA
National statistics institute ISTAT releases Q1 deficit/GDP
ratio on Thursday.
COMPANIES
* UNICREDIT
Italy's biggest bank by assets is evaluating a possible
partnership between its Credit Management Bank unit and a
foreign fund, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Thursday.
FINMECCANICA
The Italian Treasury has proposed former police chief Gianni
De Gennaro as the new chairman for state-controlled defence
group Finmeccanica, it said on Wednesday.
Finmeccanica holds a shareholders meeting on Thursday to
appoint a new chairman as well as two board members.
TELECOM ITALIA
The Italian phone company holds board meeting on merger with
Hutchison Whampoa on Thursday.
The company is not expected to take material steps on the
deal because management is focused on a separate project to spin
off its fixed-line business, sources said.
FIAT
Chrysler Group LLC said on Wednesday it will recall more
than 500,000 vehicles, most of them for possibly malfunctioning
active restraint head rests.
Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne holds news conference in Milan on
Thursday to present new '500L Living' and '500L Trekking'
models.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI
Fondazione Monte dei Paschi di Siena, main shareholder of
the troubled Tuscan lender, sold around 0.17 percent of the bank
in June to ensure Fondazione maintains an adequate level of
liquidity, it said on Wednesday.
* FERROVIE DELLO STATO
Italy's state railways Ferrovie dello Stato will start on
Monday a roadshow which will pave the way to the launch of a
500-million-euro bond, Ferrovie CEO was reported as saying by Il
Sole 24 Ore.
