The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
* Italy will scrap the property tax on the majority but not
all the primary residences, Dario Franceschini, Minister for
Relations with Parliament told daily La Stampa.
ROME- News conference presentation of art exhibitions
"Antonello da Messina" and "L'altro ritratto" with Telecom
Italia Chairman Franco Bernabe, culture and Tourism
Minister Massimo Bray- 1000 GMT.
ECONOMY
Treasury announces sale of BTPs, fixed rate bonds, and
CCTeu, Euribor-linked floating rate bonds, to be auctioned on
July 11.
COMPANIES
Sopaf is delisted by today.
Trevi ex-dividend of 0.13 euro per share.
* UNICREDIT
Italy's Unicredit will rely on partnerships with local
banks to fill in the gaps in the emerging markets of Asia and
Latin America rather than developing a full business there, its
head of investment banking told the Financial Times.
* GENERALI
The insurer's CEO Mario Greco has threatened to leave the
company if Raffaele Agrusti, a manager close to the former CEO
Giovanni Perissinotto, would not agree a path to exit the
insurer, daily La Repubblica reported on Monday.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
The Italian publisher said its capital increase that ended
on Friday was about 85 percent subscribed. Rights for unsold
shares start trading on Wednesday.
FIAT
The CEO of the Italian automaker attends a meeting of the
Turin Industrialists' Union from 0800 GMT.
* CUCINELLI
The Italian cashmere goods maker forecast double-digit
growth in 2013, its head Brunello Cucinelli told daily La
Repubblica on Monday.
For more details on today's events please see the full
agenda in Italian.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................